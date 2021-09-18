Suroto was beaten by mothers after meeting Jokowi, PKB: serious problem





Jakarta – Suroto, farmer who met President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), digeruduk moms to lower the price of corn. Member Commission IV The PKB faction, Daniel Johan, sees this as a serious problem. “This represents the cry of the little people who are struggling to make their hopes heard by the president, and the mothers who have come to Pak Suroto to complain are also proof that this is a serious problem for the farmers and that they are waiting for their lot is improving, ”Daniel told reporters on Saturday (9/18) ./ 2021. Daniel called on the government to immediately respond to the aspirations of mothers, in this case the assistant to the president. In addition, according to him, Jokowi demanded a drop in the price of animal feed. “The government must therefore immediately respond to the aspirations of mothers, especially presidential assistants. In addition, the president said to lower the price to around Rp 4,500 per kilo as the main feed requirement,” did he declare. Daniel asked for a solution to this problem. The short-term solution, he said, must be by immediately lowering the price of animal feed production. “We must immediately find the best solution so that people who keep livestock do not suffer losses. This feeding problem is a problem for small farmers because 70 percent of production costs are in feed. The short-term solution is to cut down on food raw materials such as corn, but it needs to be calculated carefully to keep corn growers profitable, ”Daniel said. In addition, Daniel said the government must find out the cause of the high price of feed. Because, according to him, it is about national food sovereignty and the protection of farmers. “There is therefore a big structural problem that must be dismantled and repaired as well as an affirmative policy to protect farmers because it concerns our national food sovereignty, especially in the middle of Indonesia which is losing to Brazil at the WTO. because the chicken business is very threatening to the fate of corn producers and Indonesian farmers. dismantled why we are less effective with Brazil, ”he said. Read more on the next page

