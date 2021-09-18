PM Modis 71st anniversary: ​​Varanasi residents light 71,000 diyas and offer special prayers





Image source: ANI PM Modi’s 71st birthday: Varanasi residents light 71,000 diyas and say special prayers Residents of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lit 71,000 diyas (earthen lamps) on Friday evening to mark his 71st birthday. Bharat Mata Mandir in Varanasi was illuminated with 71,000 earthen lamps and a 71 kg laddu was cut by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate Prime Minister Modis’ birthday, which were distributed in each of the eight constituencies of the Varanasi assembly. In addition to the lighting diyas, a series of other events were also held in Varanasi during the day to mark PM’s birthday. For example, in the midst of the chanting of Vedic mantras, the Minister of Religious Affairs of Uttar Pradesh, Neelkanth Tiwari, along with 71 batuks (religious scholars), offered milk and kesar to the Ganga at Ahilyabai Ghat. In addition, a 71-meter-long chunari (scarf) was also offered to the Ganga at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat. Special prayers were offered at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple at noon and Rudrahavan was also offered on the occasion of PM’s 71st birthday. The rituals of panchamrit abhishek and jalabhishek (bathing the deity with water from the Ganges) were also carried out. While celebrating the day before his birthday, a book titled “Kashi Sankalp” was also launched in the presence of BJP deputy Roopa Ganguly and former vice-chancellor of the Hindu University of Banaras, GC Tripathi. Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was subsequently drafted into the BJP. Appointed Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, Modi never suffered an electoral setback when votes were cast on his leadership, leading the BJP to power in the state for three consecutive terms, then to the Center consecutively in 2014 and 2019. . READ ALSO :PM Modi thanks several world leaders for their greetings on his 71st birthday Latest news from India

