China responds to US nuclear submarine deal with Australia





WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) The United States is seeing more and more backlash from France to its new security pact with Australia. The French Embassy in Washington has announced that it is canceling or reducing several events this week celebrating France’s aid to the American Revolution. France had condemned the deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines because it actually killed its own deal. The United States is also seeing further criticism from China. The Chinese government continues to express its fury after the announcement this week that the United States, Britain and Australia will work together in a partnership to help build nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. Senior Chinese officials arguing that this would create an arms race and that it is a potential violation of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, or at least that is what the Chinese ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency. This is the case he made to his board of governors, urging them to criticize the tripartite announcement. Chinese leader Xi Jinping addressed fellow leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and although he did not specifically mention the nuclear submarine deal, he had a few choice words that Many appeared to criticize China’s US rival, saying: Position of strength is not the way to run international affairs and hegemonic acts of domination and intimidation must be firmly rejected. We must practice true multilateralism and oppose actions that use the name of so-called rules to undermine the international order and provoke confrontation and division. And he returns a phrase often used by Washington that says it strives to maintain, on its own terms, a rules-based order. Chinese state media have made a lot more noise, especially the very nationalist tabloid and state newspaper Global Times, which has just criticized Australia for the deal, calling it a hound of the United States and saying that if he provokes China, he cannot expect any mercy. The regional reaction has been mixed The Indonesian Foreign Ministry issued a statement expressing concern over a possible arms race. Japan, however, seems to be welcoming the deal, and that makes sense because Japan is part of the so-called quad: India, the United States, Australia, and Japan. The four countries that have conducted joint naval exercises and will hold a summit in the United States next week. Leave a comment: Note: By commenting below, you agree to abide by KOBI5.com’s commenting guidelines. See KOBI5.com Feedback Forum Guidelines

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kobi5.com/news/china-reacts-to-americas-nuclear-powered-submarine-deal-with-australia-167087/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos