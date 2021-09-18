Trump can’t stop Pence’s presidential bid, ex-vice president braces for 2024 race





Mike Pence is preparing for a 2024 presidential bid, CNN Politics reported. He sized his team, acquired new office space and recruited one of the GOP’s top fundraisers, the outlet said. Recent headlines suggest Pence’s relationship with Donald Trump has deteriorated in recent months. See more stories on the Insider business page. Loading Something is loading.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is gearing up for a possible 2024 presidential bid and expanding his operation amid headlines indicating a severed relationship with former President Donald Trump and his supporters, according to CNN Politics.

The former vice president’s top aides told CNN that Pence had doubled his squad to around 20 this summer and among the rookies is top Republican fundraiser John Fogarty.

Pence also got a brand new office space in downtown Washington DC, according to CNN, where he and his aides would explore a potential route to the presidency.

His schedule, the outlet said, indicates a future race. Over the next few months, CNN announced that it plans to visit the first presidential primary states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Appearances at political events for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and a reunion with the family of a Marine killed in the Afghanistan withdrawal indicate Pence is running as a presidential candidate, a declared a conservative radio host.

“I think Pence is doing what he can: say the right things, define himself as himself and not Trump’s surrogate, and help others,” Erick Erickson said in an interview with CNN.

Rumors of Pence running for the Republican nomination come at a time when the former vice president’s relationship with the former president and his supporters has reportedly deteriorated, CNN reported.

It recently emerged that Trump told Pence he no longer wanted to be “friends” and that he had chosen “the wrong man four years ago” on January 6, 2021, according to a new book by veteran reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa,

In the days following the Capitol Riot, the New York Times previously reported that Trump tried to coax his deputy into quashing the election results. “You can either go down in history as a patriot,” Trump reportedly said, “or you can go down in history as a cat.”

The relationship reportedly fell apart so much over the following months that Senator Lindsey Graham told Trump he had to “fix the damage” with Pence, according to Woodward and Costa’s book.

The last conversation between Pence and Trump was in April, CNN said.

While other potential Republican presidential candidates would put their planning on hold until it becomes clear whether Trump is running, CNN reported that Pence’s team was rejecting the idea of ​​pressing pause on their plans.

“Mike is going to look at this and say, ‘Where am I called to serve?’ “said a person close to Pence. “It will not be thwarted by any man or woman.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-cant-stop-pences-presidential-bid-former-vp-preps-2024-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos