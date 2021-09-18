Pakistan has paid a “heavy price” to side with the United States in Afghanistan: Imran Khan





Sep 18, 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 18 (ANI): Pakistan has paid a “very heavy price” to side with the United States in its occupation of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, adding that hearing American politicians blame Islamabad for its humiliating withdrawal was hurting. RT, Khan expressed his anger at US officials who blamed Islamabad when they blamed the US failure in Afghanistan. Taliban. “As a Pakistani, I felt deeply hurt by some of the remarks made by these senators. Blaming Pakistan for this debacle in Afghanistan is the most painful thing for us to hear,” he said. Pakistan was in a shaky situation. when the terrorist attacks of September 11 took place in the United States. Pervez Musharraf, a general who came to power through a military coup, had just been elected president and was seeking US help with his government. The commitment of Pakistani support to the invasion of Afghanistan helped secure US military aid, but, according to Khan, was still a bad call. campaign in Afghanistan.

“We trained them to fight against foreign occupation. It was a holy war, a jihad,” he said. And with the American invasion, Pakistan was telling the same people that “a fight against the Americans was terrorism. So they turned on us. They called us collaborators.” US lawmakers over the withdrawal from Afghanistan last month and attempts to rescue people and negotiations with a future Taliban government. New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez and Idaho Republican James Risch both called the withdrawal a debacle in their opening remarks and called for action against Pakistan for “double playing in Afghanistan.” to understand Pakistan’s double-dealing and to provide refuge for the Taliban. “Republican Senator James Risch said he was concerned about the Biden administration’s rush to normalize ties with the Taliban government and the fact that this must not happen without extensive congressional consultations. “We must also understand Pakistan’s role in this whole affair, as President (Mendez) alluded to. It is a difficult but important situation. “US Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida, spoke at the hearing telling Secretary of State Blinken that” the disastrous withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan is proof “that” we have the wrong people making military and diplomatic decisions in our government. “(ANI)

