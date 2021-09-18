Businesses “Simply Refuse to Listen” – How Boris Johnson NI Plans Make IR35 Worse | Personal Finances | Finance





Boris Johnson and the government at large have announced that a social care tax will be introduced from April 2022 as the state tries to clear NHS backlogs and cover rising costs of care. Workers from all walks of life will see their national insurance payments increase by 1.25%, but on top of that, dividend tax rates will be increased, while the self-employed and businesses earning more than certain amounts will be hit. . Unfortunately, those working for themselves will have to juggle these commitments in addition to existing IR35 and / or umbrella issues.

Rebecca Seeley Harris, former advisor to the Office of Tax Simplification and chair of the Employment Status Forum, explained: “The levy set today by the Prime Minister will be levied on both employees and the self-employed. whose income is above the primary threshold. / Lower profit limit of £ 9,569. The dividend rate will be increased to 8.75% and 33.75% respectively, which will increase from April 2022. “The Treasury report says only 40 percent of individuals are affected by the increase due to the combination of the £ 2,000 tax-free allowance and the personal allowance. But that 40 percent are made up of those who were also excluded from any meaningful help during the pandemic. They are the forgotten ones and now also carry this burden. Thousands of people still struggle, especially in events, hospitality and the arts. “Also, in the case of workers in umbrella companies, most will end up paying the NIC increases from employers and employees, so they will be taxed twice. This is obviously another blow for workers who are already in a precarious situation. This will include care. NHS workers and staff (working in the sector the tax is supposed to fund) passing through umbrellas – more and more of them are expected to be self-employed or have to agree to be employed by agency umbrellas, many of which are unethical. situation for them. “ Umbrella companies arose when tax changes to IR35 were proposed. In summary, the umbrella companies are set up in the form of a traditional public limited company and are operated by a third party who acts as an “employer” on behalf of its subcontractor employees. The advantage of using such a structure is that the end client and the agency involved are immune from tax claims and labor rights issues. READ MORE: Boss gives company-wide pay rise to cover national insurance hike

However, the umbrella companies have come under heavy criticism in recent years for seemingly unethical and even illegal actions. Despite this, the umbrella companies have remained crucial for many companies that have been affected by the IR35 changes. In 2000, IR35 tax legislation was introduced by the government, which changed the way entrepreneurs and self-employed people are hired. From 2017, public institutions became required to assess the tax status of contractors they hired. In April 2021, these rules were extended to the private sector and medium and large companies were forced to fix the tax status of entrepreneurs. Many experts have warned that this will increase costs for businesses and hamper the hiring of freelancers. James Poyser, CEO of inniAccounts and founder of offpayroll.org.uk, explained how these difficulties will worsen in light of the new changes. “Limited business professionals already had a corporate tax hike earlier in the year, so this news is really going to hurt at a time when many are still trying to recover from the impact of government reforms. ‘IR35 on wages and economic fallout from COVID-19, “he said. “We were hoping this cohort of workers would be left alone, but this will be seen by independent professionals as yet another cynical indictment by the Conservative government against so-called personal service companies. The government recognizes the benefits these businesses, self-educated people and entrepreneurs bring to the economy, and the value they bring to businesses across the UK. We will continue to work with BEIS to ensure that the policy reflects the changing nature of work and that workers’ rights are respected. “ DO NOT MISS :

This sentiment was shared by Andy Chamberlain, policy director of the Association of Independent Professionals and Self-Employed Workers (IPSE). “After the financial damage from the pandemic, the exclusion of support and the changes in IR35 taxation, this new dividend tax hike will make it almost impossible for freelancers to continue working through a limited company,” he said. -he declares. “For directors of limited companies – from project managers to graphic designers – it’s salt in a year of injury. While social protection is of course crucial for the country, after the financial devastation of the pandemic, it is simply not fair that struggling workers – especially the scarred independent sector – should pay the price. . “ To illustrate the impact of these changes on the freelance sector, IPSE has exclusively shared with Express.co.uk three case studies of struggling freelancers. Anthony Dixon explained that he had no choice but to work through an umbrella company following the changes in government and now his costs are expected to rise further. “I started my business in 1994 providing database / BI development services and ran it successfully until this year when my current client (a bank) introduced a blanket ban on my business. type of business model (HMRC would call it a PSC), ”he said. . “So given that we are in the midst of a global pandemic, I felt I had no choice but to work through an umbrella company when I now pay NI employers and the apprenticeship tax. with usual NI employees and taxes and have no labor rights. [The] announcement means I will face a 2.5% tax increase in 2023 because, as I stated above, I have to pay NI employers and employees. “

Neil Spellings, an outsourced enterprise and cloud infrastructure architect, also encountered similar difficulties: “I was forced into a framework agreement and suffered a drastic pay cut as a result. As such, the double hit on NI will impact me even more. “ Ben McCaulder explained how the changes will create friction between businesses and small businesses, let alone between taxpayers and the state. “In terms of effects, they are slightly unusual on my business,” he said. “We are a small, specialist consulting firm of six people. Me and two others are shareholders and directors. As such, not a PSC as such. We pay ourselves ‘properly’ with reasonable wages at market rates, proper PAYE tax, etc. shareholder dividends, but we are a long way from minimum wage and big dividends. “The impact has been really annoying as the big companies we work for simply refuse to listen and properly consider our status. insisted because they were so chaotic and mismanaged that they did not even start the evaluation process (in my opinion totally biased) until after the start of this fiscal year. So I was working, I thought under agreed terms and then they refused to pay unless IR35 terms were retroactively. “I quit that one as soon as I could. In addition, I refused a lot of other work because it was decreed inside again regardless of the status of the individual to undertake it. .

“In my field, I compete with people from bigger consulting firms. They do the same job, but just because they work for a bigger company, they don’t even get challenged on R35 status. can prove such cases and that my tax status is no different from that of an employee of a larger company. “As such, despite the really poor legislation, big companies are applying it incorrectly and using it as a smokescreen to exert more control over the supply chain and of course make more money for it. themselves. “ Since the new plans were announced, Boris Johnson has faced calls to overturn the decisions or at least reduce the increase. Despite the setback, MPs voted 307 to 251 to approve the health and social care tax bill at its third reading in mid-September. The legislation will now be considered in the House of Lords before being officially rolled out next year.

