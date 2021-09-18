Criticism of the Central Vista project is a derivative of Narendra Modi’s eternal hatred

Although the Supreme Court has dismissed all concerns, complaints and issues related to the Rs 13,400 crore project, the anti-PM cabal continues to spread its ducks

As soon as the Narendra Modi government unveiled its Central Vista redevelopment plan in September 2019, we witnessed a coordinated cacophony from a coterie of people questioning the proposed project.

The stage for the deceptive campaign against the Central Vista project was set by a hating columnist Modi, who in his The imprint chronicle of September 28, likened the Prime Minister to an emperor who wants to build his capital like many in the past. It took only two weeks for the columnist to trash a project of national importance, the details of which were first reported by The Hindu, citing ministerial sources, on September 12, 2019.

Another attack followed, and this time it targeted Bimal Patel, the architect of the Central Vista project and was also led by The imprint gang. Calling Patel India’s new must-see architect, he questioned his selection process and called him the facilitator of Modis’ dream.

Later, continuing his tirade against Bimal Patel, The imprint followed his play Bimal Patel by his interview on the Central Vista project.

After the COVID-19[female[feminine epidemic, the line of attack on the Central Vista project has shifted to how the project was a waste of precious resources and why it should be revised to focus on the pandemic. In an April 2020 article, the columnist argued that the money needed to revamp the estate can be used to control the pandemic.

However, the same writer followed up his April 2020 post with another post in January 2021, accusing the Prime Minister of pushing for an extremely expensive project based on outdated office and administrative concepts.

Calling it an assault on Indian history, one retired baboo called him a demolition drive and questioned the government’s moral authority to do so. Seriously? If an elected government does not have this authority, why have governments in the first place!

Retirement baboo and supposedly prominent citizens wrote several letters opposing the Central Vista project. It is another matter that the names of these retirees concerned baboo and prominent citizens are to be found in almost every letter of protest written since Prime Minister Modi took power in Delhi.

A new love for Edwin Lutyens

Edwin Lutyens, who already enjoys disproportionate credit for New Delhi’s development than he should have, has also been removed from his grave.

The government has been accused of tinkering with its legacy. Only a supremely disgusting individual of himself will adore someonewho called Indians black, blackamoors, natives or even negroes. He didn’t stop at that and called Indians dark and smelly, with very strange and scary food.

Lutyens’ extraordinary intolerance and aversion to anything Indian is well documented in his letters. While working in Delhi, Lutyens concluded that Indians and Whites cannot mix freely because Indians are very different and cannot be on the same plane.

The small Indian motifs that we see in the buildings designed by Lutyens were by Swinton Jacob and Herbert Baker. Lutyens ‘disdain for India forced Jacob to resign following disagreements over Indian materials against Lutyens’ wishes.

However, the power of Modi’s hatred is such that even a staunch racist Lutyens comes across as a messiah to those who oppose Project Central Vista. Ignoring repeated clarifications from governments on the non-negotiable status of heritage buildings, a well-coordinated campaign, falsely calling it an attack on colonial heritage, has also been launched.

The real reason for the barrage of attacks

I have laid out my reasons why the criticism of the Central Vista Project is based on unfounded reasons and lies and is essentially a by-product of the eternal hatred of Narendra Modi practiced by those opposed to him.

A remarkable and most plausible reason for this barrage of sustained attacks was that the Congressional First Family was the party most affected. Several properties in the Lutyens area usurped by them through trusts and foundations run by the Gandhi family inside government facilities were facing reallocation as a result of the Central Vista redevelopment.

No wonder Congress did everything it could to wrongly slander a project, rightly presented as the New India project.

Criticism despite Supreme Court order

All concerns, complaints and issues raised by opponents of the Central Vista project were dismissed by the Supreme Court in its detailed report Judgment of 611 pages. However, even this order did not stop the anti-Modi cabal from spreading its ducks.

Opposition and media commentators have launched a malicious disinformation campaign calling the project a house of Rs 13,400 crore for Prime Minister Modi lead people astray.

This same section of Indian media resorted to the regular dissemination of false information about the project which was eating away at green coverage and available public spaces in New Delhi. No credibility was given that the project would increase both green cover and public spaces in the redeveloped area.

Governments claim to have saved around 1,000 crore in annual rent for office rental in Delhi due to the scarcity of government-owned office space and have fallen on deaf ears.

Critics calling for the project to stop, citing the need to fight the pandemic, completely ignored the 137% increase in the health budget for 2021-2022 and the provision of Rs 35,000 crore (more than 26 times the amount of Rs 1,339 crore worth of the Central Vista projects tendered for the year) for free administration COVID-19[female[feminine vaccines.

Moreover, this senseless criticism ignored the valid argument that giving in to demands to block the infrastructure project of national significance would have put migrant workers out of work in the midst of the pandemic.

It will not be absurd to claim that every request to halt infrastructure projects during a pandemic cannot be characterized as well-intentioned especially since the economy affected by the pandemic needs higher spending to maintain cogs in motion and not tip it over!

With the inauguration Thursday of the newly built defense office complexes in record time of 12 months by the Prime Minister, the Central Vista project has entered its next phase. Hear no one other than the man himself explain why the Central Vista is a milestone towards building a capital rooted in Indian thought, determination, strength and culture.

The author is a chartered accountant with an interest in social entrepreneurship, culture, dharmic issues, and agriculture. He was economic advisor to Trivendra Singh Rawat, former chief minister of Uttarakhand. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.