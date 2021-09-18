Donald Trump wrote to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to “decertify” the 2020 election





Getty Images (L), AP (D)

Donald Trump has written to the Georgian Secretary of State asking him to “decertify” the election results.

In the letter, Trump repeated unproven allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

The letter arrives the day before a “Justice for J6” rally in Washington DC.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Donald Trump sent a letter to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday asking him to start “decertifying” the 2020 elections.

The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington, claims to have attached evidence of “large-scale electoral fraud” in Georgia.

Trump is referring to 43,000 mail-in ballots he said violated chain of custody rules.

“I would respectfully request your department to verify this and, if this is true, along with many other allegations of electoral fraud and electoral irregularities, to begin the prices of the decertification of the election, or whatever the recourse. appropriate legal, and to announce the real winner, ”the letter said.

Since losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump has repeated unsubstantiated allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Joe Biden won the state of Georgia by just over 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes cast.

The state has undertaken recounts and audits, and each has confirmed Joe Biden’s victory.

Republican Raffensperger has previously said that “there is no doubt” that Biden won.

In his letter to Raffensperger, Trump said: “People don’t understand why you and Governor Brian Kemp categorically refuse to acknowledge the now proven facts. “

None of the legal challenges to the 2020 election went to court, and the Justice Department said it had found no evidence of widespread fraud.

In February, Georgian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Trump for his attempts to pressure Georgian authorities to overturn his loss in the state.

Trump’s letter arrives the day before a “Justice for J6” rally in Washington DC.

The story continues

The rally supports those accused of crimes related to the January 6 insurgency, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.

Trump this week called rioters accused of crimes “political prisoners.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-wrote-georgia-secretary-091241802.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos