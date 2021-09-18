Imran Khan Says Pakistan Begins Taliban Dialogue After SCO Summit | World news





Is Pakistan stronger than the United States for helping the Taliban defeat US-Afghan forces, Imran Khan asked, denigrating the allegations of Pak-Taliban collusion.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Saturday that Pakistan had started a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive government in Afghanistan after the Afghan issue was discussed at length at the recently concluded summit of the Shanghai Corporation Organization. “After 40 years of conflict, this inclusiveness will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region,” Imran Khan tweeted.

After capturing the country in an unexpected coup on August 15, the Taliban announced an interim government that is now seeking international recognition. No country has yet recognized the Taliban government as China has expanded cooperation and Qatar, where the Taliban has its political office, has engaged with the leadership.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2021

Amid global criticism of Pakistani support for the Taliban, Pakistani ministers back the Taliban government. Imran Khan has also spoken out on this issue in several interviews given to international media and also to the SCO’s international platform.

“If Pakistan helped the Taliban win against the United States, it means Pakistan is stronger than the United States and all Europeans and so strong that it was able to make a lightly armed militia of about 60,000 fighters, defeating a well-equipped army of 3,000,000, “Imran Khan said in an interview with Pakistan’s Dunya News, refuting Pakistan’s claim of aid.

Imran Khan said the world should give the Taliban government more time and it is wrong to think that any outside force will be able to solve the problems inside the country. On the ten-year war, Imran Khan clarified his position by saying that Pakistan had paid a very high price to side with the United States.

