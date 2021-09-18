Democracy is doing well under the leadership of President Jokowi





I have proven that under President Jokowi’s leadership, freedom of speech is guaranteed Jakarta (ANTARA) – Pelita Harapan University Political Communication Observer Dr Emrus Sihombing believes democracy in Indonesia is doing well under President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “President Joko Widodo, as the leader of our country, has he achieved democracy? I think he has,” Emrus said when contacted in Jakarta on Saturday. Read also: Strengthening democracy with free access to information Read also: Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs: the disclosure of information is a characteristic of a democratic country Under President Joko Widodo’s leadership, he said, people are free to have opinions, to criticize the government, and the government also gives freedom for that, not to be authoritarian. Emrus admitted that he often criticizes the government, such as the government communication regarding COVID-19, and he even asked the minister to step down. “There is no pressure on me to criticize the government. So I have proven that under President Jokowi’s leadership freedom of speech is guaranteed,” he said. According to him, if there are groups that say the government is anti-criticism just because of the murals, then this needs to be questioned. He then mentioned a mural that said “we are hungry”. According to him, the mural is not a form of criticism, but rather a manipulation of public perception. “Criticism must be accompanied by data, facts, evidence and argument. If it’s like a mural or a banner with a slogan like ‘we are hungry’, there is no data, no facts. , evidence and argument. If there is data, the government can reach it, “he said. Other democracy benchmarks are working well during the time of President Joko Widodo’s administration, he continued, including successfully organizing a democratic party for the 2019 presidential and legislative elections, as well as for the 2020 Pilkada. Even according to Emrus, the Pilkada 2020 was successful under the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, he continued, the Democratic Party until the election of village chiefs was held successfully. According to Emrus, if something is missing, it is quite natural as nothing is perfect in development. “The development of democracy must also have gaps here and there as we are building this nation together distribution of power,” he said. Reporter: Boyke Ledy Watra

