Advocates fear US weighs climate and human rights on China

US envoy John Kerrys’ diplomatic quest to ward off worst-case scenarios of global warming meets resistance from China, the world’s largest climate polluter, who insists the United States facilitate confrontation on other issues if it chooses Beijing to accelerate its efforts for the climate.

Republican advocates and lawmakers say they see signs, including softer language and talk of a heated internal debate among officials in the Biden administration, that pressure from China is leading the United States to back down on critics of Mass detentions in China, forced sterilization and other abuses of its predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region.

But the White House took a step last week that could further deepen the U.S.-China divide, form a security alliance with Great Britain and Australia this will mean a greater sharing of defense capabilities, including helping Australia to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

President Joe Biden came out strong early in his presidency with sanctions against China’s abuses against Uyghurs, and his administration this spring called it genocide. But the United States’ desire for rapid climate progress versus China’s desire for the United States to back down on issues such as human rights and religious freedom creates a conflict between two of Biden’s major goals. : move the world away from the climatic abyss and temper the growing influence of China.

It would be disastrous in the long run for the United States government to back down, to moderate itself, to let the Chinese manipulate the issue, ”said Nury Turkel, a Uyghur activist and vice president of the United States. American Commission on International Religious Freedom, an advisory group that makes policy recommendations to the White House and Congress.

Chinese leaders repeatedly linked the issue of climate change and their complaints about the perceived American confrontation on human rights and other issues during Kerry’s last trip to China this month, Kerry told reporters on a call.

The Chinese have complained specifically about the sanctions imposed by the administration China’s globally dominant solar panel industry, which, according to the United States and rights groups, is based in part on the forced labor of imprisoned Uyghurs.

My response to them was, ‘Hey look, the climate isn’t ideological, it’s not partisan, it’s not a weapon or a geostrategic tool, and it sure isn’t, you know. , day-to-day politics, “Kerry said. He told reporters on a post-talks call that he could only pass China’s sanctions complaints on to Biden and the Secretary of State. Antony Blinken.

China in 2019 pumped out 27% of the climate-eroding fossil fuel fumes, more than the rest of the developed world combined. T The United States is the second offender, at 11%.

This puts China at the center of global hopes to reduce the fumes from the use of oil and coal before catastrophic climate change becomes inevitable and irreversible.

Kerry, former secretary of state and Biden’s global climate envoy, led repeated appeals, online meetings and visits to Chinese officials ahead of the November UN climate summit in Scotland. He urged the Chinese to speed up steps such as reducing their construction, financing and using dirty-burning coal-fired power plants.

He and others see this summit as a last chance to dramatically cut emissions on time. Climate efforts will also be a theme for leaders at the United Nations General Assembly next week.

China under President Xi Jinping has said it will peak in climate pollution by the end of this decade, then make China climate pollution neutral by 2060, a decade later than the United States. United and other countries did not promise.

As China asserts its economic influence and territorial claims, and tension and competition increase with the United States, Xi and his officials have shown no desire to be seen as following the American line on climate or anything else.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the US diplomat during a video conference the Kerry’s last trip to China that Sino-US cooperation on climate change cannot be divorced from the overall situation of Sino-US relations. ”

The United States should take positive steps to get China-US relations back on track, Wang added, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Chinese believe the United States needs China’s cooperation more than China needs the United States, and like others see the United States as weaker today than in the past. said Bonnie Glaser, Asia and Asian Security Expert at the German Marshall Fund. the United States.

The United States’ global climate goals in this context are another lever, and they are trying to use it to get the United States to abandon certain policies that it finds particularly reprehensible, including American pressure on human rights. man, Glaser said.

Kerry said that no country is as committed to human rights as the United States and that its climate talks with Chinese leaders have been constructive.

But China’s pressure on the human rights and climate front is said to be having effects.

A story circulating in Chinese political and human rights circles in Washington claimed that Kerry had a heated debate with other administration officials on the issue before her last trip to China. Some are claiming the administration’s influence in a bipartisan Uyghur forced labor bill that has stalled in the House after being easily passed by the Senate.

The State Department declined to comment on the two cases.

Uyghurs and human rights activists say they believe administration officials are softening their tone on social media and in other public comments on China and human rights.

They point to a White House statement on a call between Xi and Biden on September 9 that made no mention of human rights.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States continues to try to make progress in areas of common interest and mutual disputes with China.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, who, along with Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Is the lead author of the Uyghur forced labor bill, said in a statement that the focus by officials of the ‘climate administration led them to downplay genocide in Xinjiang. “

The people working to end the genocide are horrified by what we are seeing “in the administration, said Julie Millsap of the advocacy group Campaign for Uyghurs. No one in the know of China would expect” a one-off dialogue using questions of human rights as a lever for the climate change will work, ”she said.

The stalemate is distressing for climate advocates.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, hesitated when asked about it. She wouldn’t trade human rights for emission reductions, she said, but there is a way to do both.

When asked how, Clarkson replied, I am not telling John Kerry how to do his job. But of course, it’s important that we hang on to the fundamentals.

Associated Press editors Seth Borenstein and Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.