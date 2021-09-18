World leaders travel to UN for reduced General Assembly despite pandemic

After Covid-19 first brings the world’s largest diplomatic meeting online, more than 100 world leaders will travel to New York next week for the United Nations General Assembly, with climate change and the pandemic on today’s agenda.

UN hopes to build consensus on issues surrounding the Taliban’s flash takeover in Afghanistan, how to meet ambitious climate change targets, and global unity to deploy vaccines and stop the pandemic of Covid-19.

“We must restore confidence. The current geopolitical division of the world is an obstacle,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres told AFP.

The world “is really in a very dangerous situation,” he said. “We must sound the alarm bells to wake up political leaders.”

US President Joe Biden will address the General Assembly for the first time on Tuesday and a day later convene a virtual summit on Covid-19 as he seeks to show US leadership on vaccines.

With the Delta variant triggering new spikes in infection, Mr Guterres said the world was “going in the wrong direction in all areas” on the pandemic.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that there are countries where 80% of the population is vaccinated and some where 2% are vaccinated,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to New York on Monday to demand action on climate change ahead of a United Nations conference in Glasgow in November as temperatures and extreme weather reach surprising levels.

Other expected world leaders include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who, like Biden, will make his first appearance.

The United States has discouraged heads of state from surrendering and asked that delegations stay small to fight Covid-19. French President Emmanuel Macron, a frequent UN presence, will be among the leaders who cited Covid-19 concerns for sending a pre-recorded video.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared his political views and his panoramic view of Sydney Harbor. UNTV via AP

“We are concerned that the UN event is a mass-market event,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters.

“Leaders must be responsible and they must take responsibility for their actions.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is traditionally the first nation to speak, is a leader who does not care about advice.

The far-right leader said he plans to come to New York even though he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, defying New York City officials who want everyone to present proof vaccination.

Mr Guterres defended the UN record, which quickly became largely virtual last year at the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 4.5 million lives worldwide.

“I am very proud that this has never been a center of the spread of Covid and I hope it will remain so,” Mr Guterres said.

But a UN official said on condition of anonymity: “Everyone is afraid this is a circus.

“The big nations do not come to see each other. It is the small ones who come to the big ones,” said the official.

Russia and China, vetoed members of the Security Council, do not even send their foreign ministers.

Richard Gowan, who follows the United Nations to the International Crisis Group, said the two powers were also sending a message.

“The Chinese and the Russians are not going to invest a lot in this General Assembly, perhaps to show that they are not really embarrassed by the arrival of Biden,” he said.

Mr Biden, accelerating the efforts of his predecessor Donald Trump, identified a rising China as the main concern of the United States in the 21st century.

Vowing to focus on the larger challenge of proving the democratic model, Mr Biden sought both to invest heavily in his country and to withdraw the last US troops from Afghanistan in August.

The Taliban’s swift takeover is expected to be a major topic of discussion at the UN, with Western powers pushing against recognition and seeking to see the Islamists’ track record on issues of concern, such as women’s rights.

Afghanistan remains represented at the United Nations by the ousted government of President Ashraf Ghani, who fled on August 15.

The UN ambassadors of Myanmar and Guinea, likewise, have remained in place despite military takeovers, with Myanmar’s envoy speaking openly against the five-month junta.

Afghanistan, Myanmar and Guinea are all due to speak on September 27, the last day of the General Assembly, with the possibility that they will end up speaking in front of empty chairs.

Updated: September 18, 2021, 08:49 AM