Tejasvi Surya: PM Modi brought a paradigm shift in mindsets towards empowering women

Welcoming the “paradigm shift in cultural mindset” brought about by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country in the context of women’s empowerment, South Bangalore MP Tejasvi Surya said on Saturday that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) owes its success to her party workers, in particular founding member Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia, who “mortgaged her jewelry” for the party.

Surya, who was addressing a women’s conclave in Vadodara, said the government led by Modi had guaranteed equal rights for women in Jammu and Kashmir with the repeal of an “anti-women law” in section 370.

Surya, who listed examples of “empowered women” leaving abusive marriages, also said that the “johar committed by Hindu women” to protect themselves from the “atrocities of Islamic warlords” is the legacy of women in combat. in India.

Accompanied by Arpita Badajena, National Vice President of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Surya arrived at Sayaji Nagar Gruh in Vadodara to address the conclave as part of the celebrations for Prime Minister Modi’s 71st birthday.

Survya praised Vadodara for leading by example in women’s empowerment by electing two women MPs to its five seats – one of whom was inducted as minister of the Department of Women’s and Children’s Development – as well as a woman deputy, deputy mayor in charge of civic affairs, and a woman as municipal commissioner.

He shot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while recounting Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia’s contribution as a founding member of the BJP. The Permanent Yuvraj and the Permanent Youth Leader of the Country recently said: ‘You don’t see the leader of the RSS with women in the photos, so they (RSS) are not in favor of empowering women. . I thought Rahul Gandhi didn’t know about politics, but now I know he doesn’t know how to google either. If he had searched well on Google, he would have found Mohan Bhagwatji attending many women’s empowerment events… The DNA of BJP has been made up of values ​​of respect and empowerment of women since the inception of the party. One of the founding members of BJP was Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia, ”Surya said.

Tejasvi Surya in Vadodara on Saturday. (Special photo: Bhupendra Rana)

Surya said National Executive Member Alok Dangas told the story of Scindia’s contribution to the party. “When the party was new and there was a shortage of financial resources, it was Rajmate Vijaraje Scindia who mortgaged her jewelry and donated money for the party activities. BJP’s respect for the women of this country does not come from the fact that it is the politically correct thing to say in the 21st century. If the BJP has grown today to become the largest political party in the world, behind it lie the sacrifice (tyaag) and dedication (tapasya) of millions of activists, young and old, starting with Rajmate Vijayaraje Scindia . Many women activists have worked hard together for years and so it is (respecting women) an article of faith for this party, ”he added.

Surya said one of the reasons for repealing Section 370 was to empower women in Jammu and Kashmir. “Two Gujaratis revoked Article 370, which prohibited a woman from Jammu and Kashmir, who decides to marry a person of a foreign state, to have her rights in her property or to buy property in J&K. This was the law in force for 70 years at J&K. Imagine that you are in Gujarat and you go to study or work in another city. You start to like a boy from Tamil Nadu and you want to marry him. When you get married, can you imagine yourself in a situation where if there was a law in Gujarat that if you marry someone from outside, all your property in Gujarat will revert to the government and your children will not have neither right to your property nor will you be able to buy property in Gujarat… ”he asked.

Calling congressional opposition to the “anti-women” repeal, Surya added: “For 70 years an anti-women law was in place at J&K and everyone, including the Liberals and Congress, stayed behind. silent about it. It was the Prime Minister’s iron will and political determination that the article was removed from the Constitution and that equal rights – enjoyed by women in Gujarat – were also granted to women in Jammu and – Cashmere. It was made possible in 2017 in India. If it wasn’t about empowering women, what was it? When Congress says it wants to go back and restore Section 370, remember what it wants to do. They want a system where women are treated unfairly and lose their rights to their property.

Stating that Prime Minister Modi has focused on work related to women’s empowerment since her days as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Surya called the Jan Dhan and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojanas programs “first steps” towards a cultural change for women to abandon abusive marriages. “In many parts of the country, women were not part of the financial system. But by creating Jan Dhan accounts in their name, PM Modi not only gave them an identity, but also helped them take the first step towards financial independence, which is an extremely important step towards empowerment. Women who are financially independent are not dependent on an abusive husband. They won’t compromise in a marriage, they won’t want to stay with people who can’t respect them. A relationship between two people will be a relationship between two equals when women are financially independent and secure… ”said Surya.

He added, “When we talk to women in rural areas, we can see how financially insecure they are and how that has a direct impact on the quality of their relationship. They will have to put up with an alcoholic husband; they will have to put up with in-laws who do not treat them with respect… Modiji has launched a cultural revolution for this reason and its impact will be visible in the times to come. A bank account in the name of the woman will be a game changer in this woman’s life. She will not stand bad things, abuse and disrespect. But that (the bank account) is just the start of it all … “

Referring to PMAY, where houses are registered in the name of the women for “security” reasons, Surya said: “The most interesting thing about PMAY is that the purchased property is registered in the name of the wife of the house and not the housekeeper. In our homes we are fortunate to have parents who have taught us to treat our mothers and sisters, but this is not the case in all homes. When there is a fight between a husband and a wife, the man says, get out of the house. Women in rural areas live in perpetual fear that the husband will throw her out of the house. But now, how can you throw the woman out because the house is in the woman’s name.

Enlisting various programs for women, Surya said, “Modiji has prioritized the empowerment of women in the lower economic strata in all programs. The PM has also taken steps to empower educated women entrepreneurs, who wish to contribute to the economy of this country in a business setup. When the Companies Law was amended, a new one-woman company was created and the law granted them special tax cuts and incentives to allow women to run business start-ups. These are big changes in the country.

Surya referred to the “paradigm shift” with the recruitment of female officers into the Indian Army from the upcoming National Defense Academy academic session and compared her to queens of former princely states in combat during invasions Mughal and British, as well as the “johar” committed by Rajput women in Rajasthan.

“Women are versatile: they can cook delicious meals at home and they can also go out and do their jobs well. And, if the country needs women to take up arms, they are able to do even that… This is not the first in the country, we know Rani Laxmibai, I come from Karnataka and we read in school books the story of Kittur Reine Chinnamma, ”he said.

“Our women have always played a very important role in combat in this country. In Rajasthan, when Islamic atrocities took place in Rajasthan, hundreds of Hindu women of the time fought against these Islamic invaders, and when they were overpowered and had no choice, to protect their honor and their tradition, they committed johar but did not surrender. to Islamic warlords. This is the tradition of women’s struggle in India. Now there is a massive cultural change happening under PM Modi in India, ”he added.

Surya also greeted a woman annulling her marriage to a man who did not have a toilet in his house, saying: “The Prime Minister has started to build toilets in the country so that women can be respected… There is a few years the woman would have had no choice and would have married this man and accepted the reality that there would be no toilet in this house. But today, she can say: “To hell with you”. It’s a revolution where young women can say no.

Surya said that in Bangalore, 10,000 female employees work in the Ola electric scooter factory, which is a “major change” with the amendment to the labor code to ensure that women can work at night.