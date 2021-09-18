Taliban replace women’s government ministry





ISLAMABAD Pakistani prime minister said he had started a dialogue “with the Taliban to urge them to form an inclusive government that would guarantee peace and stability not only in Afghanistan but also in the region.

Imran Khan tweeted on Saturday that he had taken the initiative after meeting this week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, with leaders of countries neighboring Afghanistan.

Last week, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government that does not include women or members of Afghan minorities, contrary to their earlier commitments to inclusiveness. They have since also acted to restrict women’s rights, recalling their harsh rule when they were in power in the 1990s.

Khan said he had detailed discussions with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations meeting in Dushanbe. The economic and security group is made up of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

After meetings in Dushanbe with the leaders of Afghan neighbors and in particular a long discussion with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, I began a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government including the Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks Khans in the tweet.

He said that after 40 years of conflict, this inclusiveness will ensure peace and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but also of the region.

Khan did not say what form his dialogue would take or develop his plans.

JALALABAD, Afghanistan Witnesses say a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan left at least three dead and 20 injured.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent Islamic State affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan. The militant group is a rival to the Taliban, the new Afghan rulers.

It was not immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and injured.

Also on Saturday, a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul, injuring two people, police officials said. The target of the Kabul bombing was not immediately clear.

By Shershah Ahmdad

KABUL, Afghanistan The new Afghan Taliban leadership set up a ministry for the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice in the building that once housed the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, escorting World Bank workers on Saturday as part of the move strength.

It’s the latest disturbing sign that the Taliban is restricting women’s rights as they take over government, just a month after invading the capital Kabul. During their first period of rule in the 1990s, the Taliban denied girls and women the right to education and excluded them from public life.

In Kabul, a new sign was posted outside the Ministry of Women’s Affairs announcing that it was now the Ministry of Preaching and Guidance and Spreading of Virtue and Prevention of Vice .

Staff from the World Bank’s $ 100 million women’s economic empowerment and rural development program, which was managed by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, were escorted off the field on Saturday, said Sharif Akhtar, a member of the program, who was among those fired.

