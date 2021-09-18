AHRC and AJI invite public to send petitions to Jokowi ahead of Nurhadi case trial





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Asian Commission on Human Rights (AHRC) and Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) Indonesia lifts support for journalists Time in Surabaya, Nurhadi, before the trial of the violence case. AHRC and AJI ask the public to send petitions to President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and a number of authorities, to ensure that legal proceedings against perpetrators of violence are transparent, accountable and easily accessible. “Ask them to ensure that the perpetrators who brutally attacked and violently assaulted journalist Nurhadi are held accountable, detained and tried on the basis of the principles of a fair trial,” said Basil Fernando, director of the political program. to the AHRC in its statement, Saturday, September 18, 2021.. Supporters can pin their name and send the emergency letter via the link bit.ly/AHRCDukungNurhadi. Besides Jokowi, the designated authorities include the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly, the Director General of Human Rights at the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Mualimin Abdi, the Chief General National Police Listyo Sigit, National Police Commissioner, Commissioner Poengky Indarti, Commission III. of the Indonesian House of Representatives, President of LPSK Hasto Atmojo Suroyo and President of Komnas HAM Taufan Damanik. Basil said support was obtained because the two suspects in the Nurhadi attack had not been arrested. In fact, they will be tried by the Surabaya District Court. AJI Indonesia President Sasmito said Nurhadi’s case must be resolved. Indeed, the case will become the entry point or the jurisprudence of the judicial process of cases of violence against journalists by police officers. “It will also be proof that the police are determined to reform and fail to protect criminals,” Sasmito said. Nurhadi was once persecuted by a group of people as he tried to seek clarification from a former official in the General Tax Directorate, Wind Prayitno Aji. He suffered violence from several people while covering. Police have named two suspects, who are active police officers, in the violence against Nurhadi case. But so far they have not been arrested. FRISKI RIANA Read: Journalists’ lawyers Nurhadi urge prosecutors to arrest suspects in violence cases

