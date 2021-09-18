Boris Johnson warns world leaders they only have 1,000 hours to tackle climate change

WORLD leaders only have 1,000 hours to tackle climate change, Boris Johnson said.

He told them they were facing the most important period in the planet’s history as he prepared to get them to strike a deal to save the world.

1 World leaders only have 1,000 hours to tackle climate change, said Boris Johnson Credit: Reuters

The Prime Minister faces an uphill struggle ahead of his summit, as India, the United States, China and dozens of our own allies are still not doing enough to tackle climate change – or paying enough money. ‘money to stop it.

Top pundits have criticized the Big Beasts for dragging their feet in setting tough emissions targets to keep the planet from changing beyond recognition.

Mr Johnson has turned fire on his own G20 friends, urging them to show the leadership the world needs and do our duty to others less fortunate than us to make his COP26 summit a resounding success.

He told the Major Economies Forum yesterday that they must unite with strong commitments to protect our planet and protect humanity for the next thousand years.

And rich countries must take seriously filling the $ 100 billion pot that the developing world needs to do its part, he demanded, after it was revealed that it was still missing. $ 20 billion.

UN experts have said the targets set so far this year will not close the emissions gap – meaning the world will likely miss the targets of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees.

According to current country commitments, global emissions will be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 – a far cry from the 45% reduction by 2030 that scientists say is needed to avoid change disastrous and irreversible climate.

Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India and China were among a handful of countries deemed critically insufficient or very insufficient by a recent climate tracker.

Even the EU, Germany and Norway have been criticized for not doing enough to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Prime Minister and President Biden will wring their arms at the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York next week, where climate change is expected to be the number one issue on the UK’s agenda, which hosts the world summit.

Prime Minister and Climate Tsar Alok Sharma have mobilized countries to raise funds and submit new plans ahead of the summit, at which 100 world leaders have announced their participation, but efforts have been hampered by major nations who drag their feet.

Mr Sharma said yesterday that the candid reports were a stark reminder of the urgency of our work ahead of COP26.

He stressed: This is a clear wake-up call to all of us – we need to act. Downing Street said the Prime Minister was disappointed that there had not been as much progress recently as there should have been.

The Prime Minister also said the UK would be among the first signatories of the Global Methane Pledge, a US-EU initiative aimed at reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030 from levels in the 2020s.