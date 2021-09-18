Donald Trump sparked Republican culture of denial – opinion





Even before the first votes were counted much less in the California governor’s recall on Tuesday, Republicans were already alleging voter fraud – a sign they expect to lose.

Former President Donald Trump, the world’s biggest loser, started his own fraud fraud in early 2020, long before there was a vote and as the polls were looking good for him . Looking back, it was also a sign that he expected to lose. His explanation, as always, was that the only way he wouldn’t win was if the election was stolen. In fact, he was making the accusations in the 2016 primary and general election, claiming that if he didn’t win, he might not accept the result as legitimate.

It was an indication of things to come and to expect from a man with his bad business reputation, years of stiff entrepreneurs, and a well-documented record of tens of thousands of incidents of public procrastination while he was President.

Add to that his monumental ego – “I am an extremely stable genius.” – and you can begin to understand why he is unable to cope with rejection.

He continues to spread the Big Lie about his electoral defeat and has millions of followers who repeat it. The man in the golden toilet in his penthouse set the gold standard for Republican defeat: we stole!

When the candidates he supported lost the election, Trump said that without his support the margin of defeat would have been huge, but thanks to him it was tiny (if not stolen). He twice suffered what Politico called a “crushing and embarrassing political blow” after supporting losing candidates in the primary and general elections in a single Alabama Senate race.

When he and his group of legal misfits led by Rudy Giuliani lost 59 court challenges in the 2020 election, many of which were rejected by judges he personally appointed, Trump refused to concede. Always faultless, he was quick and nasty in blaming everyone and anyone else when things didn’t go as they should. Charges of electoral fraud became SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) in Trump’s GOP.

He inspired the deadly January 6 insurgency, which claimed at least five lives and injured dozens, just to back up his false claims.

HIS REFUSAL damaged many lives, but for Trump himself the Big Lie campaign has been quite lucrative.

Through his various political committees, he waged relentless post-election fundraising campaigns touting his baseless claims that the presidency was stolen. Media estimates he made a quarter of a billion dollars, possibly a lot more, while spending little or no money on audits and GOP candidates.

Trump’s lasting damage to the Republican Party will be enormous, but perhaps the most damaging to the party and the Republic will be his culture of denial. The refusal to accept the voters’ decision, as it does, is spreading and threatening to undermine the Constitution and the American electoral system. He still enjoys the support of a majority of his party, according to several polls.

For Trump, winning is everything. This is the guy who promised “we’re going to win so much that you’re going to be sick and tired of winning.

This was followed by the loss of his party’s Presidency, House and Senate last November.

Some of the big victories Trump has not bragged about have been setting the world’s highest COVID-19 death toll, a nation short of toilet paper, record stock market declines and rising unemployment . And who can forget his medical megalomania by suggesting that the virus be treated with injections of household disinfectant?

Another victory he promised was a new and improved Iran nuclear deal. He moved away from the original, imposed new sanctions, and sat there while Iran dramatically ramped up its uranium enrichment and moved closer to the nuclear threshold.

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times said that Trump “cannot handle the concept of the ‘loser’ label”.

He’ll have to get used to it. Leading non-partisan historians have already ranked him among the worst presidents. He flirts with running again in 2024; it’s a great source of money for him, but why are many Democrats hoping he will attempt a recall?

They apparently believe that tying their opponents to Trump will help motivate their own voters, especially in non-presidential elections where their party struggles to get votes. He is currently exhibited in gubernatorial contests in California, Virginia and New Jersey.

These three elections will indicate whether Trump “still has the power to mobilize liberal voters and keep suburban moderates in the Democratic tent, even though he’s no longer on the ballot or in office,” Washington reported. Post.

However, the larger questions facing the nation concern the long-term impact of Trump’s culture of denial and whether Republicans can take their party back from Trump followers.

Trump is a contagious virus that threatens the heart and soul of the American body politic.

