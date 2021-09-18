America will cease to exist in three years, says Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump stands in a parade. Photo file

Gulf Today Report

Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would end within the next three years, without explaining what that might mean in practice.

The United States “has really deteriorated over the past eight months like no one has seen it before,” Trump said during an appearance on Sean Spicer’s show on conservative news channel Newsmax.

“[If we] go to these upcoming elections in ’22 and ’24, we are not going to have any more countries, “he said, falsely claiming that the 2020 elections” have been rigged “and” we will have no more country in three years. “

Pentagon admits August 29 drone strike in Afghanistan was tragic mistake

France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia

Immediately after this statement, Spicer, who was the former president’s press secretary, hastily ended the interview: “You have been very generous with your time, thank you for that.”

Newsmax faces a $ 1.6 billion libel lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for allegedly spreading misinformation about the fraud involving the company’s voting machines in the 2020 presidential election. Newsmax defended its coverage , claiming that the network “was content to report allegations made by well-known public figures”.

US President Joe Biden attends an event. Photo file

In recent months, Trump has aggressively criticized President Joe Biden for withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan. He continued to attack Biden on Tuesday.

“He [Biden] was going to be the great unifier … He is not a unifier, on the contrary, he is worse than Obama. Of course, according to many, Obama is probably running the government now, ”said Trump, according to The Independent.

Trump is reportedly aspiring to run for the president’s office again in 2024. Although he has not made an official announcement, he has kept the door open for a presidential race through crowdfunding and rallies, and has hinted repeatedly that the only reason it doesn’t already advertise is because of campaign finance rules.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner in August, Spicer claimed Trump would run for office again. “A few months ago, I wasn’t sure. Now there has to be something that will keep him out, ”he said.

Hinting at this, Spicer said: “Mr. Biden has sought to kick off 11 of your service academy appointments, including my appointment to the US Naval Academy. If you run for president again and win, except statutory advice, would you kick off every presidential nomination for Biden? “

The former president replied that he could “because what he [Biden] fact is unprecedented ”.

“We have great people on the boards, to be thrown out – this has never happened before,” Trump said. “They [the Biden administration] are vicious people, that’s why they’re good. They use prosecutors everywhere, local prosecutors, federal prosecutors and yet Hunter Biden [Joe Biden’s second son] it’s good.”

He added: “What they’re doing is horrible, they’re great people including you Sean. It’s very disrespectful to our country.

