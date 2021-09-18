The Latest: SC Schools Without Mask Warrants Receive Virus Wave

COLUMBIA, SC South Carolina is setting hospitalization records for COVID-19, and new cases are approaching peak levels last winter.

Since the state of emergency in South Carolina ended on June 7, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has maintained that single parents should decide whether children wear masks in schools, even as new states cases have passed. from 150 per day on average to over 5,000.

Now teachers, students and parents are grappling with the fallout as more young people contract the delta variant, forcing nearly two dozen schools and two entire districts to return to online learning in the month following their return in person.

State health and education officials say the statewide ban on masks in schools has removed one of their best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19. The state affected nearly 2,600 COVID-19 hospitalized patients in early September, a record.

We boosted football too early. Instead of continuing to listen to medical professionals and interpret the data, he was guided by talking points from the Republican Governors Association, said Democratic State Senator Marlon Kimpson of Charleston.

Some lawmakers on both sides are calling for an extraordinary session to repeal the rule and allow local governments to make decisions. The state’s Supreme Court is considering legal action over whether the mask provision is legal.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

Schools without a mask warrant get the weight of the last virus wave in south carolina

US panel supports COVID-19 boosters only for the elderly, at high risk

Standards of Care in Crisis guiding medical decisions in overwhelmed hospitals

UN uses honor system to check vaccinations in New York Meet

See AP coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS:

DUBAI The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy requiring people from other emirates to have a recent negative coronavirus test.

Abu Dhabi made the announcement on Saturday, saying nationals of the UAE’s other six emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without being tested.

For months, oil-rich Abu Dhabi restricted travel, even as neighboring Dubai quickly opened up to tourists.

Abu Dhabi has also put in place a requirement that people must prove their vaccination status to enter certain public places, a requirement that is more stringent than other emirates in the country.

NEW DELHI India distributed 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination campaign organized on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday.

The campaign took place on Friday when Modi was 71 years old. The Health Ministry said on Saturday that the special campaign had brought the total number of vaccinations in India to more than 790 million.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called this feat a golden chapter written in the history of the country and the world.

Only China administered more. The Chinese government said this week that it had administered more than 2.16 billion vaccines and one billion Chinese were fully vaccinated.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, administered at least one dose to over 62% of eligible adults and two doses to around 21%. Health ministry officials said they plan to administer more than a billion vaccines by mid-October.

India has reported more than 33 million cases of coronavirus and 444,529 deaths. The country registers more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

MELBOURNE, Australia Police used pepper spray to subdue protesters on Saturday during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city.

About 1,000 protesters gathered in the Richmond suburb after the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to evade authorities.

There were minor scuffles as well as a violent confrontation involving a handful of protesters. Several demonstrators were arrested.

Most of the protesters defied the regulations by not wearing masks.

Some 2,000 police were deployed to checkpoints and barricades, as well as on itinerant patrols, in an attempt to prevent the gathering from taking place in violation of public health orders.

Melbourne’s sixth lockdown began on August 5. Melbourne is the capital of the state of Victoria, which on Saturday reported 535 new infections and one death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska Military commanders at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency in response to increased COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

They also encouraged all staff to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, officials said.

U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar said on Friday the statement would remain in effect for 30 days, but could be shortened or extended depending on cases and community transmission of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 statewide have increased due to the highly contagious delta variant. Alaska reported more than 1,200 new confirmed cases per 100,000 people on Friday in the past two weeks.

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.

The acting governor of the U.S. territory and health officials said the islands’ first case of COVID-19 was from a resident who returned from Hawaii to American Samoa this week.

The infected traveler arrived on Monday, the first day of newly resumed commercial flights from Honolulu to Pago Pago. The course had been suspended since March 2020.

Authorities say the resident was fully vaccinated and had traveled to Hawaii and the Americas. They say the traveler tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the return flight to American Samoa.

American Samoa requires all travelers to be vaccinated and quarantined.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana. A child is among the last to die from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state health officials said on Friday.

Health department figures showed the state’s death toll from the disease rose by 52. ​​One of the victims was a child aged 5 to 11. Fifteen people under the age of 18 have died in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic. And this is the sixth pediatric death since the start of a fourth outbreak this summer.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to decline. They fell to 1,367 on Friday, 64 less than the day before. Hospitalizations are down from a peak of over 3,000 in August, but remain well above pre-peak midsummer levels.

WASHINGTON The White House has said President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit next week to hold the world to account for beating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting, to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, aims to encourage more countries to do more to immunize the world against COVID-19 and improve treatment for coronaviruses.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will ask attendees to commit to a higher level of ambition in global vaccinations and therapies, as well as prepare for the next pandemic.

The United States has pledged to give more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than any other country to the rest of the world, and Biden is expected to call on other affluent countries to make bolder vaccine-sharing commitments.

The White House said world leaders, philanthropists, industry representatives and non-governmental organizations will attend.

WASHINGTON After overwhelmingly rejecting a plan to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster injections to most Americans, an influential federal advisory group has approved the additional injections for those aged 65 or older or at high risk of serious illness.

Friday’s two votes were a blow to the massive efforts of the Biden administrations to strengthen protection for nearly all Americans amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. The decision was made by a committee of external experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration.

The vote recommending booster shots for older Americans and other high-risk groups helps save part of the White House campaign, but is still a big step backwards from the radical plan proposed by the administration a month ago to offer booster shots of both the Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines to almost all Americans eight months after receiving their second dose.

During several hours of vigorous debate on Friday, panel members questioned the value of giving boosters to almost anyone.