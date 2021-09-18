H-1B visa selection | US court overturns draft Trump-era rule





In former President Donald Trump’s final days in office, USCIS announced the removal of the traditional lottery system to decide successful applicants for H-1B visas.

A U.S. federal judge struck down a proposed Donald Trump-era rule that sought to replace the current H-1B cap lottery system with a salary-based selection process.

Judge Jeffrey S. White of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California overturned a Trump-era H-1B cap selection rule on the grounds that the Acting Homeland Security Secretary of then, Chad Wolf, was not legally performing his role at the time. regulation has been promulgated.

The judge granted the United States Chamber of Commerce a summary judgment motion on Wednesday in the lawsuit challenging the settlement, according to the court order uploaded by the Chambers Litigation Center.

The H-1B visa is a nonimmigrant visa that allows U.S. businesses to employ foreign workers in skilled trades that require theoretical or technical expertise. Tech companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees every year in countries like India and China.

The number of H-1B visas issued each year is capped at 65,000, to which are added 20,000 reserved for holders of higher degrees. The current system of selecting candidates for review is a hybrid of first come, first served and a lottery.

USCIS had said it would prioritize wages to protect the economic interests of American workers and better ensure that the most skilled foreign workers benefit from the temporary employment program.

The H-1B cap award rule was originally scheduled to come into effect on March 9, 2021. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has postponed the rule’s effective date to December 31, 2021, in response to a regulatory freeze of the Biden administration.

Since Mr. Wolf was not legally appointed Acting Secretary at the time the final rule was approved, the Court finds that the rule should be rescinded. In light of this decision, the Court is unable to come to the plaintiffs’ alternative arguments. As a result, the court overturns the final rule and returns this case to DHS, the judge said in his order.

Complainants argue that the final rule must be overturned because Mr. Wolf was not legally appointed acting secretary at the time DHS promulgated the rule, he wrote.

The Court concluded that the applicants would likely succeed on the merits of their allegation that Mr. Wolf’s appointment was illegal.

