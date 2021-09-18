China to invade Taiwan as Xi Jinping’s legacy becomes reality | World | New





Speaking to LBC on Saturday, The Economist’s Beijing bureau chief David Rennie insisted Xi Jinping did not want to leave the unification of China and Taiwan to the next Chinese leader as he launched a chilling warning about Xi’s plans. He said that while China would not give up an invasion forever, he stressed that it would only engage in an assault on the island if it knew it could “certainly win” and not be. defeated, a result which would destroy the reputation of China as well as its army. and geopolitical ambitions.

He said, “There is a problem because if you are the Chinese leader, you cannot make history like the one who allowed Taiwan to escape. “ Mr. Rennie explained how China’s problem with Taiwan is its status as a pro-Western friendly democracy that is not led by China. As a result, he stressed that China, in the event that Taiwan declares full independence, would have no other choice to invade and recapture it. But Mr. Rennie was clear that such an invasion would be a monstrous feat of military intervention but also very risky for the fabric of the Chinese Communist Party. Chaos JUST IN Australia: Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters smash police line – VIDEO

He said: “Because there is a very good chance that the Americans will feel obligated to intervene… “If you are the Chinese leader and you try to take Taiwan and fail, it is a completely devastating blow. “ Mr. Rennie said with this in mind that the Chinese Communist Party will not invade until it knows it can definitely win a war for the island. However, writer The Economist pointed out that the other factor that poses a real challenge to a Chinese invasion is the geography of Taiwan. READ MORE China ready to annex Taiwan by “any means possible” as tensions with US allies soar

The warnings come as Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization, told Channel 4 News that there should be no attempt by the international community to interfere with China’s plans to Taiwan. In a stern warning, he said, “The unification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is purely an internal affair of the Chinese people, including the 1.4 billion people on the Chinese mainland and the 23 million people on the Chinese mainland. people in Taiwan. “Nothing in the world can oppose the reunification of China. The unification of China is a necessity and it must be achieved without too much delay. “Preferably by peaceful means and, if peaceful means cannot be obtained, all means will be possible.”

