Members of US Congress call on Boris Johnson to quash the Troubles amnesty plan





Members of the US Congress have called on Boris Johnson to drop his proposals to ban future lawsuits related to the unrest in Northern Ireland.

In a letter to the British Prime Minister, members of the US Congress also called on the UK government to reaffirm its commitment to the Stormont House deal.

In the letter to Mr Johnson, members expressed concern that the proposed inheritance laws would strain Anglo-Irish relations and cement the widespread feeling that justice is being denied. In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations that would end all prosecutions for the Troubles incidents until April 1998 and apply to military veterans as well as ex- paramilitaries. Raymond McCord speaking outside Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney / PA) The proposals, which Mr Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to end the unrest, would also end all inquiries and civil actions related to the conflict. He has been widely condemned by activists on both sides of the unrest and across political divisions. The letter, led by Congressmen Brendan Boyle and Brian Fitzpatrick, was signed by 36 members. They said it would be a grave mistake for the UK government to renege on its commitments under the Stormont House deal, adding that it would result in major setbacks in the search for justice and reconciliation. They said they were disappointed that the UK government was considering introducing new legislation that would change the laws inherited from the agreements. To be clear, we strongly disapprove of these proposals, they added. We believe that they would not only prevent a path to justice, but also deprive these families of their legal rights protected by European law and the Good Friday Agreement. The issue of legacy murders spans generations, and any continued deprivation of justice will only deepen the hurt this story has inflicted on Britain and Ireland. We fear that these legacy laws will strain Anglo-Irish relations and reinforce the widespread sense that justice is denied. There is no doubt that the difficult and troubling legacy of the past must be addressed, and we, as members of Congress, will continue to advocate for this issue until good faith action is taken and progress is being made. These heritage proposals require a real reconsideration. Providing answers to these bereaved families has been a long-standing priority for the Irish American community and those interested in world peace. We will continue to listen to these families as they await long overdue answers. Eugene Reavey, Cathy McIlvenny, Julie Hambleton, Raymond McCord, Michael Gallagher and Billy McManus at a meeting at the HELP (Helping Everybody Live Peacefully) office in North Belfast (Liam McBurney / PA) We urge you to reconsider these proposals, reverse the decision and reaffirm your commitment to the Stormont House deal. They also expressed concern that the Historical Investigations Unit, created under the 2014 Accord, is slow to investigate legacy cases, describing it as stagnant. Had the Historical Investigations Unit been given the resources and attention it was promised, more substantial progress could have been made in recent years, they added. Part of the push for a statute of limitations is an attempt to prevent British Army veterans who served during the unrest from being dragged to court decades later. Raymond McCord, whose son Raymond Jr. was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, said: The only people who agree with these proposals are those who are trying to get them through. Why are Boris and (Northern Ireland Secretary) Brandon Lewis so eager to get this through? If people are innocent, why would they need an amnesty? The only people who need amnesty are the culprits. The letter is a huge step forward because we have the support of the world’s greatest democracy, powerful people in Congress. Boris is told he is breaking the Good Friday deal. It is a huge boost, not only for my family, but for all the victims. I really welcome this letter. We have politicians from the continent on board, we have politicians from Dublin and Northern Ireland on board, and now we have America on board. Each of them rejects the proposals. This will put a lot of pressure on Boris Johnson. Which prime minister would want to grant amnesty to murderers? Mr Johnson’s office has been contacted for comment.

