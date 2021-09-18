Is this the caricature of Donald Trump by David Lee Roth?





Since April 2020, VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth has spent much of his time creating COVID-themed designs which he calls comics and then sharing the finished works on his social media. His last four works of art titled “The Don” (an apparent caricature of the orange appearance and signature hairstyle of former President Donald Trump), “The Hurricane Formally Known As Prince”, “Flood” and “Delta “can be found below.

Roth picked up pen and ink during his coronavirus lockdown, but he had long been interested in art, according to a New York Times profile from the summer of 2020.

“My approach is the best of both worlds: vintage and hyper-atomic digital,” he said. “Kind of like watching ‘Dragnet’ on your iPad.

“You know, I moved to Japan for over two years to study sumi-e and calligraphy, and four nights a week I worked out and then I did my homework. Lord, I have spent thousands of hours learning how to use a horsehair brush with an ink pad that I grind myself and that has not changed for 700 years.

“So everything in the comics is hand drawn, all the fonts, all the colors, the linework, the lighting,” he explained. “And once I’m done, I’m working with Colin Smith, the Led Zeppelin from Adobe Photoshop. Together we digitize everything, and then I’m able to access areas that otherwise weren’t available graphically without decades of effort. “

This isn’t the first time Roth has shared some of his visual art with audiences. In 2009, Roth published dozens of his own drawings and illustrations, which he called at the time “genuine originals and incompetent imitations.” He offered them as “an official answer to the question ‘what do you do with your free time?’

According to the Van Halen News Desk, the frontman of VAN HALEN has always been in the art. Throughout his life, as he roamed the world, he could be found doodling on just about anything, setlists, tour riders, female body parts, and more. He has always been an important part of the visual side of VAN HALEN, and always tried to make the show on stage “look like the sounds of music.” He designed stage clothes, orchestrated photoshoots, imagined the stage choreography, etc. He was also involved in the design of the first VAN HALEN toursbooks and some of their t-shirts.

In March 2020, Roth postponed the last six shows from his residence in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Roth opened for the February / March 2020 North American leg of KISS’s “End Of The Road” farewell tour.

VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen died of cancer in October at the age of 65.

Roth, who last performed with VAN HALEN in 2015, tweeted shortly after Eddie’s death: “What a long and beautiful journey it has been.”

pic.twitter.com/5alKvS3pWX

David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) August 20, 2021

pic.twitter.com/TskYVSnrJJ

David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) August 27, 2021

pic.twitter.com/PFDapouGpZ

David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) September 3, 2021

pic.twitter.com/oDDfT60DID

David Lee Roth (@DavidLeeRoth) September 17, 2021

