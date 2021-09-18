Pakistan pledges to make every effort to protect Chinese citizens in the country





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had friendly talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Dushanbe on September 17, 2021 local time, where Wang Yi was attending. also at the top as President Xi Jinping’s special representative. Imran Khan asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings to the Chinese leadership and praised the significant progress made in the all-weather Pakistan-China strategic cooperation partnership. He thanked China for providing Pakistan with rapid and effective aid to defeat the pandemic and revive the economy, and said the Pakistani-Chinese friendship has been tested by the changing international landscape. and cannot be disturbed by any force and that Pakistan is steadfast in its desire to deepen comprehensive cooperation between the two countries and does not fear any external pressure. Pakistan will severely punish the perpetrators of the Dasu terrorist attack, make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in the country, and firmly pursue the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which benefits the Pakistani people. Wang Yi conveyed the greetings of the Chinese leaders to Imran Khan, saying that China and Pakistan always understand, trust and support each other and that the all-weather strategic cooperation partnership between the two countries remains strong and anchored in the hearts of two peoples. . China will firmly support Pakistan’s domestic and foreign policies, support Pakistan in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, and support Pakistan in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs. The two sides confirmed that the 10th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee of the CPEC will be held in late September, and the 15th meeting of the China-Pakistan Joint Economic and Trade Commission will be held in October. Imran Khan also briefed Wang Yi on Pakistan’s position on the Afghan issue. The two sides agreed to further strengthen strategic coordination as the Afghan situation has undergone major changes and is now at a historic turning point, in order to jointly play an active role in stabilizing the Afghan situation, combating terrorism and regional peacekeeping.

