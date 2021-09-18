Fitch maintains pessimistic outlook for Turkish inflation





Fitch Ratings has revised upward Turkey’s economic growth forecast for 2021 to 9.2%, according to the rating agency’s Global Economic Outlook for September, released on September 16. The new figure is a massive upward revision from the agency’s previous update on August 13, when it revised Turkey’s growth forecast upward to 7.9%. Fitch noted that he expects Turkey’s gross domestic product growth to slow to 3.5% in 2022, then recover to 4.5% in 2023. The agency estimates that inflation in Turkey will rise to 17.2% this year, 13.4% next year, and then 10.5% in 2023. “At 19.25% in August, annual inflation was well above the central banks’ target and just above the key interest rate at 19%,” the report said. The bank faces a double pressure between the inability to control inflation and pressure from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for orders to lower the interest rate. Erdogan says any cut in the interest rate would reduce inflation and rekindle the deterioration of the Turkish lira. Erdogan faces inflationary pressures, particularly from food price inflation which has far exceeded 30 percent. He pledged to oppose the price hike. The Turkish economy recorded massive growth of 21.7% year-on-year in the second quarter. However, the opposition doubted it, given the current economic situation and the suffering of the citizens. International rating agency Moodys has raised Turkey’s economic growth forecast for 2021 from 5% to 6%. In its Global Macro Outlook 2021-2022 report, Moodys also revised Turkey’s growth expectations for 2022 from 3.5% to 3.6%. He noted that a recovery in the tourism sector has supported the growth of the Turkish economy thanks to the ongoing global economic recovery and advances in COVID-19 vaccination. Turkey’s foreign trade deficit widened 51.3 percent year-on-year in July to $ 4.278 billion under the general trading system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday. After damage to trade a year earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey’s exports increased 10.2% and imports by 16.8% compared to July 2020, the report said. ‘institute. In the first seven months of the year, the trade deficit narrowed 4.7% to $ 26.72 billion.



