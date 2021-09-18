Extremism is a big challenge for the SCO region, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should develop a common model to tackle growing radicalization as it is the biggest challenge for the region, citing the take control of Afghanistan by the Taliban. I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and the trust deficit and that the root cause of these problems is increasing radicalization, Modi said at the SCO summit. Recent events in Afghanistan have made this challenge more evident. He highlighted India’s concerns about regional stability and called on SCO member states to ensure that the Eurasian grouping works closely on this issue. The fight against radicalization is not only necessary for regional security and mutual trust, but it is also necessary for the bright future of our young generations.

The SCO can fall back on values ​​historically promoted in the region to counter radicalization and extremism, Modi said. If we look at history, we will find that the Central Asian region has been a bastion of moderate and progressive cultures and values, he said, citing Sufism which left its mark on the cultural heritage of this region. Based on this historical legacy of Central Asia, the SCO should develop a common model to fight radicalization and extremism, Modi said. In India, and almost in all SCO countries, there are moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam. SCO should strive to develop a strong network between them. It can be pointed out that the current president of the SCO, Tajikistan, had issued a statement describing the edicts of the Taliban as un-Islamic. Russia has also warned of the spread of radicalization in the region. Modi also stressed the need to work together on issues such as connectivity and trust, in a veiled reference to the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an international infrastructure project aimed at connecting nearly 70 countries, considered as a non-consultative project that arguably violates India. sovereignty through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Welcoming Iran to the SCO as the ninth member, Modi highlighted the country’s role in regional connectivity.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/extremism-big-challenge-to-sco-region-says-modi/articleshow/86303821.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos