Brexit news: Dutch newspaper mocks Boris Johnson in scandalous cartoon | Politics | New





A newspaper circulating in the Netherlands mocked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his leadership during the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union. The cartoon image called the removal “f *** up” in a caption alongside an image of Boris, whose face is hidden under a mass of hair.

The current Prime Minister is drawn in the distinctive style of Winston Churchill’s appearance with a portly frame, bow tie, pocket square and chain, but with Boris’ face obscured by his recognizable messy blonde locks. The message reads: “Never has the field of human conflict been so fucked up by so few.” NRC, the publication responsible for the image, featured the riffling review of a 1940 speech given by Churchill. In the summer of 1940, the former Prime Minister referred to the efforts of fighter pilots and bomber crews to establish air superiority over England during the Battle of Britain, saying: So few.

The image was created by Dutch political cartoonist Ruben L. Oppenheimer who, according to his Twitter biography, “isn’t afraid to make collateral slurs.” He circulated the image to 31.7,000 subscribers in 2019 using a series of hashtags, including one that called the prime minister a “dictator.” The satirical comic was praised by the cartoonist’s social media at the time. User @ Mabalel2 said the artwork was “Brilliant! Unfortunately, it is also correct ”, a sentiment echoed by @dfscarlett who said “It’s funny but very true !!” LIVE UPDATES: Dutch Prime Minister launches into EU row – boasts Boris ‘wants’ to give in after talks

A feeling shared by the user @StephenKeenan who agreed saying: “Always admired the Dutch for their style of direct communication”. More praise came from the user @fmacskasy who called the comic a “genius”, while @albertschram claimed the image “rightly pointed to Boris Johnson”, but also questioned Dutch leadership, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the user @BroniaSawyer spoke with reason, saying: “I like the feeling, but actually the Conservative government was elected by a lot of people and they are all part of the reason this government is in power, so it has to take some responsibility for it. responsibility for how it affects us all. “A vote is an action and there are consequences”.

While the user @ Mlabus5 slammed the cartoon and praised the government’s leadership in making Brexit happen. They said: “Can suggest a lot about the Dutch mingling with a powerful neighbor with powerful intentions on a global scale. Thank goodness we have stepped out of the dastardly #UE with our powerful #Brexit message. . Keep up the good work, Mr Johnson. ” While another user @mazza_shad called the criticism a form of “envy”. They said: “Ha ha – whatever the Dutch think !!! Pettiness from across the Channel is just envy!”

