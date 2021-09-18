Opinion: George W. Bush is not Donald Trump, but still George W. Bush





Trump, in fact, is largely to blame or credit for Bush’s recent ascendancy.

In comparison, President 43, as opposed to President 45, seems like the friendly, proverbial guy you’d want to sit down and share a beer with.

And that’s why Bush’s appearance at the inaugural Monday Night Distinguished Speakers Series event at the Terrace Theater will likely be greeted with enthusiastic, but not enraged, applause and silent attention.

Bush shows up at memorials, funerals, and other events past presidents are expected to attend (such as openings); he is friends with Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres; as president, he accepted a record number of refugees and asylum seekers; it extended federal retirement benefits to same-sex couples. Perhaps these meritorious acts played a role in catapulting him from his 33rd best president to the 29th in the latest C-SPAN poll of 142 presidential historians. ; it is considered the worst for 150 years.

But don’t let a few rays of righteousness lull you to too warm a feeling about Bush. A quick reminder: the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center killed nearly 3,000 people under his administration. For the remainder of his tenure, he boasted that no significant terrorist attack took place in his wake, although that does count.

He launched the war against Afghanistan, which lasted another two decades. He lied to the country about evidence of weapons of mass destruction in order to rationalize our invasion of Iraq in what appeared to be an exercise in global machismo.

In his 2003 State of the Union address to Congress and the American people, he intoned with exercised solemnity, as if revealing a secret to us or telling a frightening story around the campfire: The British Government learned that Saddam Hussein recently searched for significant amounts of uranium from Africa. And we went to war.

And during these intractable wars, the Bush administration did nothing to deter, but outright encouraged, improved interrogation techniques, including waterboarding and much worse, as the horrific and senseless acts of torture have shown. which were happily practiced in the Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad. Even Richard Clarke, Bush’s top counterterrorism official, accused Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney, in a 2014 interview, of committing war crimes during their invasion of Iraq. in 2003.

Much of the botched and barbaric activity for which Bush can be blamed was due to the dark actions and intentions of his self-proclaimed Vice President Dick Cheney, who profited mightily from wars and did not mock the use of extreme torture, but the Buck really stops with the president. Ultimately, the tragedies and mistakes all fall on Bush.

And wait, there’s more: Bush’s inept response to Hurricane Katrina of 2005 didn’t even reach the level of paper towels for victims of the flood, which hit Louisiana during the holidays of a month from the president at his ranch in Crawford, Texas. He managed to witness the storm damage of Air Force One in a PR incident that underscored his botched response to the disaster, which was not helped at all by his appointment of the amateur of Arabian Horses Michael Brown at the helm of FEMA, a job that Brown has mastered as well as one would expect of an Arabian horse lover. A Republican-led Senate special report later concluded that the Bush administration has failed at all levels to plan, prepare for, and respond aggressively to the storm.

And Bush, too, was the boss during the 2007-08 stock market crash, the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression that plunged the country and the world into a long recession.

Bush has spoken openly about Trumpism in recent days. Speaking on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks to a crowd in Shanksville, Pa., Where passengers forced one of the planes ordered by terrorists to crash, Bush compared the attackers to rioters of the Capitol on January 6, describing the two children of the same filthy spirit.

This remark reinforced a certain revisionist affection for Bush, as if denouncing Trump had absolved Bush of all his wrongdoing, which should not be forgotten or forgiven so easily, or at all, despite his bad feelings towards Trump. That doesn’t make him a hero, even by comparison.

As late-night host Seth Meyers commented, you can criticize a bad president without praising another bad president.

Bushs talk Monday night at 8 p.m. kicks off the Distinguished Speakers program. Others expected to speak on the terrace are endurance swimmer Diana Nyad (November 8), journalist and author Bob Woodward (January 24), historian Douglas Brinkley (February 14), comedian and talk show host Jay Leno (April 24) and Nobel Laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai (May 16).

Seats are reserved for series subscription holders and range from $ 210 to $ 615 for the series.

