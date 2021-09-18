Beijing: China Shapes Narratives to Defame Democracy, Promotes Authoritarian Governance Globally: Report







popularized his political system around the world and called it “contribution to humanity”. Communist leaders have presented China’s economic growth as a success of its political system and shown that democracy cannot lead to prosperity, Foreign Policy reported Thursday.

In 2017, during the 19th party congress, Xi Jinping stressed that Beijing’s political model was “a new option for other countries and nations who want to accelerate their development while preserving their independence” – while ignoring external pressures to democratize.

Many world leaders find the Chinese model an easy way to achieve economic success without having to be accountable to the public. Senior Chinese officials have said countries have the “right” to choose their political system, whether it is a democracy or an authoritarian regime, Foreign Policy reported.

The communist regime poses a challenge to democracy all over the world. He aggressively promotes the authoritarian system of governance and has called it superior to democracy. This Chinese idea has broader consequences than attempts to forcibly install autocratic rulers in other countries, as the Soviet Union did during the Cold War.

Chinese attempts to defame democracy and promote autocracy fall into three categories.

The first is that Beijing has made serious efforts to shape positive narratives about China in developed countries. The idea is to amplify pro-communist narratives and silence or target criticism of Beijing. And to ensure that this happens successfully, the Communist regime rewards positive portrayals and punishes critics.

As in 2019, the Chinese Ambassador to Sweden admitted: “We treat our friends with good wine, but for our enemies we have shotguns.”

Beijing offers a wide range of benefits to its friendly government such as preferential market access, academic institutions, businesses and the like, but it takes aggressive, largely financial measures against governments it deems hostile to China’s interests. China.

The Communist regime also threatens Chinese dissidents and their families, monitors Chinese students abroad, tries to silence academic rhetoric deemed offensive to Beijing. It also seeks to control the way foreigners are educated about China.

He has also sought to expand his media footprint overseas, control Chinese-language media overseas, and pit citizens of the Chinese diaspora against parties or candidates he deems threatening to his interests, he said. reported the Foreign Ministry.

These Chinese actions are a strategy to inform, shape and ultimately control perceptions about China around the world.

In its second category of anti-democratic actions, China is eyeing developing countries.

Unlike developed countries, China is widely welcomed by the developing world as the main leaders or elites of these countries wish to learn from a political system that has enabled greater financial growth.

The Communist regime has captured a small number of corrupt elite coteries in a growing number of fragile democracies. China helped them centralize power and isolated them from the demands of civil societies. And it also helps these regimes to suppress their citizens and maintain power indefinitely by deploying Chinese technology.

The Communist regime exports authoritarianism through a wide range of anti-democratic activities unlike seminars on Marxist ideology, as some analysts have claimed.

China offers more than just inspiration for an undemocratic governance model: it provides the tools, training and resources that enable leaders to ignore democratic countries’ demands for good governance and respect for individual rights. as a condition of aid and investment, according to Foreign Police.

In other efforts, Beijing sometimes interferes directly in the political process of other foreign countries to support leaders close to China.

These efforts are not aimed at overthrowing democracies or other ideologically dissimilar regimes, but at helping to ensure that pro-China policies and investment climates prevail regardless of who is in power.

China’s third and final category of anti-democratic targets international institutions that instill democratic standards. China is using the influence it has gained by consolidating its influence in United Nations agencies to ensure institutional alignment with Chinese priorities. For example, Beijing has exercised its authority within the International Telecommunications Union to promote policies that facilitate the authoritarian use of technology to suppress citizens, Foreign Policy reported.

China sees the current world order as an obstacle to its emergence of power and strives to overthrow it.

