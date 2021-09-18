Importance given to states linked to tourism in the Covid vaccination campaign: PM Modi | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the central government had prioritized states linked to the tourism sector in its ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign. The center is dedicated to boosting tourism in the country, he said when interacting with health workers and beneficiaries in Goa. The Indian coastal state is one of three states and as many Union Territories (UT) that have completed the administration of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to its entire adult population. During his videoconference interaction, Prime Minister Modi said that the Center did not mention the issue of the tourism sector initially, as the policy would have started on this as well. ”But it was very important that our destinations tourist reopen Himachal Pradesh, Goa are some examples of “Everyone eligible has already received their first dose. We are now working on Uttarakhand to achieve the same, ”he added. The Prime Minister further said he hoped the aggressive Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Goa would revive tourism in the Serene Beach State. “The first vaccine is a proud moment for the country. India administered 2.5 crore of Covid-19 vaccine to eligible beneficiaries on Friday to mark PM Modi’s 71st birthday. This new record was more than three times the average daily inoculations of the previous month. According to data available on the Co-Win app until 9:09 p.m. Friday, up to 17 lakh jabs were administered per hour. To break the numbers down even further, a total of 28,000 doses were delivered per minute and 466 jabs were inoculated to beneficiaries per second. India’s one crore vaccination mark was reached at 1:30 p.m. Friday, while the two crore mark was reached at 5 p.m. Referring to the feat, PM Modi said yesterday was very emotional. I celebrated many birthdays yesterday, for #VaccineSeva we set the record of giving doses of 2.5 crore. We administered 15 lakh doses every hour, 26,000 doses every minute. It is a matter of pride for all of us, he noted during the speech. India’s vaccination on Friday with the administration of vaccines to 25 million (2.5 crore) citizens, is equivalent to the entire population of Australia, five times the total population of New Zealand and two-thirds of the people of Canada, the Center said. (With entries from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/importance-given-to-tourism-linked-states-in-covid-vaccination-drive-pm-modi-101631964662744-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos