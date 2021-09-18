Jokowi’s promise, the reluctance of the Ooredoo group and the Indosat-Tri …





KOMPAS.com – Indosat Ooredoo and Tri have finally officially merged or merged their activities. The merged company was named PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk. The Chairman of the Board of the Ooredoo Group, HE Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, explained that the merger of the two companies is an important transaction for Asia and the Ooredoo Group. Especially for the Ooredoo group, this merger should bring added value across the portfolio and accelerate the process of digitization of global companies. “I also look forward to future collaborations to make Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison a leading digital company in Indonesia,” said Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani. Read also: Collecting Jokowi’s promises … As we know, Indosat’s buyback speech first appeared in the 2014 elections. During the debate over the presidential candidate at the time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had promised to buy back Indosat shares that had previously been released by the government. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “In the future, I think the key is only one, it’s us redeem (Indosat-ed). We take the stock back and it is ours again. Therefore, in the future our economy must be above 7%, ”Jokowi said, responding to Prabowo’s question, quoted in the newspaper. Kompas.com, June 23, 2014. Also Read: Jokowi’s Promise on TNI Day, Increase Allowances to 60 Additional Positions for Senior Officers In fact, Jokowi believes that Indosat can play an important role in exploiting satellites to develop drone technology. According to him, redeem Indosat can be achieved if economic growth reaches 7 percent. It should be noted that in 2002 the government released 41.9% of the shares purchased by Ooredoo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/tren/read/2021/09/18/203500865/janji-jokowi-keengganan-ooredoo-grup-dan-merger-indosat-tri-%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos