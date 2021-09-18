President Erdoan paid study visit to Akkuyu nuclear power plant site





The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, visited the construction site of the country’s first nuclear power plant. Erdogan was accompanied by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Dnmez and Minister of Treasury and Finance Ltf Elvan, as well as Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailolu. The official delegation was at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant site with Aleksey Yerhov, the Russian Ambassador to Ankara, and Aleksey Likhachev, the Director General of the Russian State Agency for Atomic Energy Rosatom, and AKKUYU NKLEER A .. Greeted by General Manager Anastasia Zoteeva. President Erdoan, who was briefed on the progress of the project on the ground, also met young Turkish engineers trained at Russian universities as part of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant Staff Preparation Program. The construction works on the site of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant are carried out simultaneously on the site of the 4 generating sets of the power plant. On the 1st and 2nd phase sites, the main and auxiliary buildings are already under construction, while the equipment is being assembled. While the core arrester and the reactor dry protector have so far been installed in the reactor building of the 1st unit, work to reinforce and pour concrete for construction works and buildings continues for the installation. components of the main circulation line (ASBH), which will bring together the steam generators and the main equipment of the first cycle of the NGS. . President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the 3rd Power Unit via video conference in early March. In the area, the reinforcement of the foundation plates of the reactor section and the turbine building on the construction site of the 3rd unit and the pouring of concrete on its foundations have been completed. On the site of the 4th plant, the excavation of the foundation pit is carried out in accordance with the limited work permit obtained on June 30, 2021. The documentation file required to obtain the construction permit for the 4th plant of the plant Akkuyu nuclear power plant is currently under review by the Turkish Nuclear Regulatory Authority. Aleksey Likhachev, Director General of the Russian State Agency for Atomic Energy Rosatom, made the following statements in this regard: Cooperation between Russia and Turkey in the field of nuclear technology is strategic, and the project the most important in this area is the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project. Today, full-fledged construction work is carried out on the site, simultaneously on three power units. This is a unique scale project for international nuclear power plant construction projects. An unprecedented pace has been given to the construction work. I would like to state that through joint efforts, friendly and constructive relations have been established between Russian and Turkish enterprises, and all work is proceeding according to schedule.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://raillynews.com/2021/09/President-erdogan-paid-a-study-visit-to-akkuyu-ngs-field/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos