PON XX Papua 2021, Significance of limited presidential meeting next week





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – A restricted cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo next week will be important for XX Papua PON 2021. "At the meeting it will be decided whether or not the spectators will attend the XX PON matches," Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said on Saturday (9/17/2021). Papua Governor Lukas Enembe handed over the Pataka of the Papuan PON contingent to the Papuan Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D Fakhiri, who was appointed Chairman of the Papuan PON contingent at XX 2021 PON, Jayapura, Papua, Thursday (09/9/2021) Previously, Zainudin Amali had also mentioned that until the end of September 2021, stakeholders would reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of residents around the match venues in all four groups. Immunization coverage in the four groups was also taken into account by the small meeting to determine if there was a live audience. PON XX Papua 2021 poster with the Lukas Enembe stadium background.

PON XX Papua 2021, said Papua PON oversight and steering committee chair Suwarno, using strict health protocols as the Covid-19 pandemic has not subsided. PON XX Papua 2021 will take place from October 2 to 15, 2021. Nightlife at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapura, Papua In addition to Jayapura City, three regencies are the cluster organizers for the four-year event. The three are Jayapura Regency, Mimika Regency and Merauke Regency. "This is linked to the Covid-19 pandemic," Suwarno said while attending the contingent welcome mock at Sentani Airport, Jayapura Regency, on Saturday (9/18/2021). Suwarno explained that the strict protocol included crowd prevention. Therefore, contingent members arriving in Papua will be permitted to stay only in accommodation and at the match venue. "They can't go anywhere," Suwarno said. According to Suwarno, the ban should go nowhere to avoid the emergence of a new Covid-19 cluster in the PON XX Papua 2021. "The heaviest penalty for this violation is that those who violate it can be sent home," Suwarno said.

