How Boris Johnsons Leveling Up Firm Can Offer Justine Greening

It was Boris Johnson's new Cabinet meeting for the first time yesterday following Boris Johnson's sweeping reshuffle – and pledged to put leveling at the center of his government's agenda.

However, this week’s reshuffle was badly needed. After more than two years in office, Mr Johnson is determined that his post as Prime Minister is not derailed by Covid, regardless of the challenges we collectively face in escaping the clutches of the pandemic.

Its reshuffle aims to move from Cabinet Covid to its Cabinet Leveling Up. No one will be surprised that Gavin Williamson was shown the door after a tenure that few thought was well managed.

How will the upgrade benefit areas like Sheffield and South Yorkshire where Justine Greening grew up?

I have known his successor Nadhim Zahawi for many years.

He is a smart and capable minister and I wish him good luck as the new Secretary of Education.

He has a golden opportunity to shape the future of millions of young people for the better.

Nadhim Zahawi is the new Education Secretary following a cabinet reshuffle in which he replaced Gavin Williamson.

Boris has put together what he thinks are the right team, but he always needs the right game plan.

The ultimate test of the success of this reshuffle is a new Cabinet bringing change on the ground.

This forces Boris Johnson to lead his new ministerial team very actively on his priority. As he prepares his Leveling Up white paper to be launched next month, the Prime Minister must ensure that each department’s role is clearly defined, with published plans that work together as a comprehensive approach.

There must be no tension between the Prime Ministers’ White Paper on leveling up and the parallel process of the Comprehensive Spending Review that his neighbor, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor and MP for Yorkshire, is leading.

On track lives and realizing their potential is how we are taking the UK economy to the next level. Upgrading is as much an economic strategy as anything else.

Beyond that, there are other key ingredients of a successful Prime Minister’s game plan for the new upgrading Cabinet.

First, the government must define an intellectual architecture on leveling that is not only clear but compelling to a wider audience.

There is no need to reinvent a wheel as the architecture already exists through the upgrade objectives, developed through my work of social mobility promise.

This breaks down the upgrade challenge into its 14 key areas. Some goals relate to reducing education gaps or accessing opportunities and others address broader societal gaps in health or the digital divide.

Companies, universities and NHS Trusts are already using this architecture to design their upgrade plans, so it is fit for purpose and can easily be used more widely by government.

Measurements from the Office for National Statistics already provide a lot of data to understand whether the inequalities of opportunity associated with the race to the top are narrowing or widening, and where the priorities lie. Employers who work with me will further test their own data collection to give new insight into how easily it is to enter and integrate into their organizations. Transparency will lead to even faster changes.

The Prime Minister must accept that a single, top-down Whitehall approach does not work when it comes to fostering better social mobility.

I suspect he already knows this, as evidenced by Michael Goves’ crucial new role as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Instead, the change that the people of Yorkshire and Great Britain want to see must be driven at the regional and community level.

Whitehall must take a step back and allow a thousand leveling flowers to bloom. Communities like Rotherham where I grew up have different leveling challenges in places like Wandsworth, my home now.

Mayors and local authorities can act as essential organizers, shaping a response to these local challenges by bringing together leaders from businesses, universities, the voluntary sector, schools and colleges, and broader public services such as than the NHS. Each section of the community will have its role to play in contributing to the larger plan of its areas.

Some of these plans will need support from central government, mainly in terms of decentralizing decisions and investing so that they can be adapted at the local level to help the plans go further more quickly.

But beyond that, when it is a local employer, the public service must also be part of the push alongside businesses and other public sector employers to work with schools and colleges to develop local talent. to better seize opportunities on the doorstep.

Mr. Sunak’s role is to provide an economic strategy that drives entrepreneurship and business growth that drives the creation of opportunity.

All of the work on the Social Mobility Pledge that I have focused on over the past few years has taught me that the answers to take it to the next level already exist.

The Prime Minister must trust the people and local communities and challenge his new cabinet to make the giant departments in Whitehall work differently.

More of the same will not be good enough.

However, if a new leveling cabinet can elevate its collective game, this week’s reshuffle could prove to be a turning point for Boris Johnson’s post as Prime Minister, resetting not only his government but the country as a whole. .

* Justine Greening was Education Secretary from 2016 to 2018 in Theresa Mays’ government. She was born in Rotherham.