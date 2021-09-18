In Jokowi’s Cabinet Reshuffle Speech, Nasdem Admits He Has Not Received Information





Suara.com – Nasdem DPP Party Vice Chairman Ahmad Ali admitted he had not received any information about the plan reshuffle President Jokowi’s office in the near future. “Until today, we have not listened to these questions. reshuffle It is the prerogative of the president, at any time, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, “Ahmad told reporters, quoted by Antara. Suara.com, Saturday (18/9/2021). Ahmad then wondered about the urgency of doing reshuffle. If the reason is the emergency because of the pandemic, he assesses that the Covid-19 problem has gradually recovered. He even praised the government for its handling of the pandemic. Read also:

PKS launches Anies-Sandi duo, Nasdem: Anies doesn’t have to be blocked to talk about presidential candidates “The president himself, the president’s management capacity is able to orchestrate, to take swift action to deal with the pandemic,” he said. Reshuffle problem Previously, the chairman of the volunteer Jokowi Mania (Joman) Immanuel Ebenezer, had said that President Joko Widodo would carry out a cabinet reshuffle or cabinet reshuffle at the end of September. According to him, he had heard the information. “Yes, it won’t be long before the reshuffle. If not at the end of this month (September), October,” Emmanuel said when contacted. Suara.com, Tuesday (7/9/2021). “Yes, we have information that it is A1, we cannot tell,” he continued. Read also:

PKB Checkmate PAN: Don’t force the president, if he gives you a job, accept it According to him, a cabinet reshuffle is indeed necessary for the current Jokowi. Otherwise, he said, Jokowi as head of state will be held hostage by his ministers. “Because of this, otherwise the presidential reshuffle will be taken hostage by the brutus of his entourage because we see that some of his ministers are busy celebrating while taking advantage of power. And we recalled that the party always has an end . Do not party often, Minister, “he said. In addition, Emmanuel said that as a supporter of Jokowi, he carried out round-the-clock monitoring of the performance of cabinet ministers. Immanuel also mentioned a number of ministers who deserve to be reshuffled by Jokowi, including Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Commerce M Lutfi, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. “Because we see that among all the ministers, their performance is very unsatisfactory and beyond the expectations of the president. Even if ultimately the issue of reshuffle is the prerogative of the president.”

