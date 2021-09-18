The BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to social justice: JP Nadda









ANI |

Sep 18, 2021

New Delhi [India], Sep 18 (ANI): BJP Chairman JP Nadda on Saturday said the party is committed to social justice and, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, is working to make Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream come true.

Addressing a SC Morcha program via video conference, Nadda said: “We all know that social justice for the BJP government at the Center under the leadership of the country’s Prime Minister Modi is a commitment and not just a matter of saying and to listen. It is our belief that the poor, the backward and the tribal people should enjoy equal rights and respect. It was Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream to give respect and equal rights to the poor, the backward, the oppressed and tribals. We are working tirelessly to make her dream come true. “

“From the start, I believe that the development of the country is only possible if the contribution of all layers of society is taken into account. The BJP has worked for the development of the poor, the oppressed, the oppressed and the oppressed from an ideological, social and development perspective. By ensuring that these sections have a level playing field, we have worked at all levels to create opportunities for development. The BJP has done this whenever and wherever it has been in governance and has come, ”he added.

While addressing the program, Nadda said: “Out of a society that has been ravaged by castes, the BJP is the only party that has never accepted caste discrimination and has never engaged in caste politics. from its inception to this day. The BJP has always made the policy of all – around the development of social upliftment, towards establishing a great culture and national pride of the country and making the nation strong and prosperous. “

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is behind the progress the country has made. course, “he added.

Nadda added that the BJP government has increased eligibility for free coaching for SC and OBC students from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in annual income. The annual income for pre-matrix scholarship eligibility for SC students has also been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh.

The work done by the Modi government over the past 7 years for the betterment of the SC community has not been done even in 70 years of independence, Nadda said. (ANI)

