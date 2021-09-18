Biden faces “unfair criticism” of Afghan troop withdrawal: PM Imran – World





Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he believes US President Joe Biden is the target of “unfair criticism” over the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, calling his decision to withdraw troops the most sensible thing to do.

In an interview with Russian television channel RT, the Prime Minister spoke of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country and the army’s surrender a week before the departure of foreign forces.

“How can you prepare for this? He asked.

“So there has been so much unfair criticism of President Biden, and what he did was the most sensible thing to do,” Prime Minister Imran said while congratulating the US president on his decision .

Asked what kind of relationship he had with Biden, Imran said his government has ties to the United States. “Our security chiefs continue to exchange views on Afghanistan,” he added.

Read more: Don’t wait for Biden’s phone call, says Prime Minister Imran

The prime minister also said he was not sure the United States had a coherent policy on what to do in the war-torn country.

He also called on the United States to develop a strategy in the event of a humanitarian crisis triggered by a dreaded halt in international aid to Afghanistan.

“There will be far-reaching consequences in terms of the refugee problem, which Pakistan and Iran will feel more because they have taken in more refugees,” he warned.

The Prime Minister stressed that the United States has a big role to play because it is there [in Afghanistan] for 20 years.

The only reason the United States invaded Afghanistan, he said, was terrorism.

“What would be the result if Afghan soil once again became a place for terrorists. We should not let Afghanistan drift into another crisis,” the prime minister stressed.

“Deeply hurt by the words of US senators”

The prime minister said he was deeply hurt by the remarks of US senators against Pakistan over the Afghan debacle.

“Pakistan is the country that made the most sacrifices for the United States in its war,” Prime Minister Imran said.

We were asked to be part of this coalition when Pakistan had nothing to do with September 11 because no Pakistanis were involved. We had no reason to go to war. “

He said it was painful to see the United States scapegoating Pakistan for its failures.

“Allegations that Pakistan aided the Taliban are propaganda”

Prime Minister Imran also dispelled the impression that Pakistan had helped the Taliban in the fight against US forces.

If we think it is, it means Pakistan is stronger than the United States and all Europeans. “

He said it was all propaganda from the “puppet” Afghan government led by Ashraf Ghani to cover up its “incompetence, corruption and inability” to rule the country.

He also called on India to sponsor propaganda aimed at defaming Pakistan, saying Delhi had invested heavily in Afghanistan for its nefarious designs.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan is working with all of Afghanistan’s neighbors on a mechanism for recognizing the Taliban government. He insisted on the new Afghan leadership to form an inclusive government, which he said was key to the country’s long-term stability.

According to him, “there are people within the Taliban who believe that the government will remain unstable unless they bring all other minorities under the aegis.”

“The world has no choice”

Prime Minister Imran noted that the Taliban are a reality now and the world has no choice but to push them to a stable country.

“The international community must encourage them to follow this path and I hope it will lead to peace.”

He warned that Afghanistan would collapse if the world imposed sanctions on it. “About 75 percent of the country’s budget comes from aid, and if this monetary aid is stopped, the country will fall.”

