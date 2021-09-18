Shah tells PM to include contributions of unsung tribal heroes in the story





Affirming the BJP’s commitment to tribal welfare in the Center and the States, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said on Saturday that “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava” seeks to give tribal heroes unrecognized their due in the history of nations. Shah, who had come down to participate in the Balidan Diwas of the tribal king Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah in Jabalpur, also laid the groundwork for the memorial to be built in memory of the deceased royals who were destroyed by the British by cannons on the 18th September 1858, for stirring up the uprising. Few would know that I had visited Jabalpur and spent 16 days in a dharmshala in the past when I heard about the king of the tribe and his son, who had been destroyed by cannons only for writing a poem, Shah said. The Union Home Secretary paid tribute to tribal warriors like Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah, Tantya Bhil, Birsa Munda and Rani Durgawati who have inspired generations. For 75 years many ruled the country, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now decided to give unsung tribal heroes their rightful place in history through Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. These icons have remained in oblivion and have not had their place, he added. The Prime Minister in order to revive the sacrifices and contributions of these tribal icons decided to build nine tribal museums with a budget of Rs 200 crore in Raipur, Chhindwara, Manipur, Mizoram, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Hyderabad, a asserted Shah, adding Rs 110 crore has already been spent for these memorials. He listed several initiatives of the Shivraj government in Madhya Pradesh for tribal welfare claiming that in power the BJP remains committed to the welfare of the tribals. Without naming the Congress party, he added that some forces are still trying to weaken the community through a politics of division, but their efforts should not be successful. Among the measures, he listed increasing the annual budget from Rs 4,200 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 7,900 crore by 2021-2022 for tribal affairs, including 49 forests produced in the MSP against only 10 products covered. in nine states in the UPA era. , the ST components now cover 41 ministries against 24 in the UPA and others. The Modi government has ensured that the tribal areas benefit from the mining activities in their areas and district mining funds have been established, which have offered 5,000 crore rupees for the development of these tribal areas, the minister said. ‘Interior. Announcing a series of measures for these inhabitants of the forest areas, the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced that the difficulties of implementing the fifth annex of the Constitution had been resolved and that now the law on Panchayats (extension to listed areas) will be gradually implemented to empower gram sabhas and offer them more extensive rights to forest products. He also announced that he would rename Chhindwara University College in Chhindwara (Kamal Nath hometown) to Raja Shankar Shah University. Among other things, the state government will pay the fees for the children in the community if they get admission to private colleges. Every year, November 15 will be celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on the occasion of Birsa Munda’s birthday, Chouhan announced. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/politics/with-azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav-pm-modi-to-include-contributions-of-unsung-tribal-heroes-in-history-4218311.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos