Donald Trump Jr. blames Democrats for ‘out of control’ Texas border crisis





Donald Trump Jr. blamed Democrats for the situation on the US-Mexico border and pointed to the large number of migrants currently camped under a bridge in Texas.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son took to Twitter on Friday to share a Republican National Senate Committee (NRSC) campaign and criticize the Democrats’ handling of the situation.

At least 12,000 migrants are now in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge in the small town of Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico.

Trump Jr. tweeted: “THOUSANDS of illegal aliens are camping under a Texas bridge, rushing to America because they know the Democrats want to grant them amnesty.”

“The border crisis is OUT OF CONTROL. Tell Democrats to drop their amnesty plans and secure our border,” the former president’s son said.

He shared a link to a web page operated by the NRSC that searched for contact information for those who wanted to “STOP the Democrats’ agenda OPEN THE BORDER.”

The page also says, “Thousands of migrants rush to the Texas border as Democrats include amnesty plan in infrastructure bill. Why do Democrats think illegal immigrants are infrastructure?” “

The $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate in August instructed the Judiciary Committee to prepare a plan to grant “legal permanent status to skilled immigrants,” which may include those brought in. the country as children – the so-called Dreamers – but also perhaps others such as agricultural and essential workers and those with temporary protection status.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2021

Democrats could also include a path to citizenship for some immigrants in the $ 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Those affected would include dreamers, people with temporary protection status, and agricultural and essential workers. Whether these measures can be included in the reconciliation is a question on which the parliamentarian of the Senate must vote and Democrats await that decision.

The thousands of migrants camped under the Del Rio International Bridge are primarily from Haiti, but they also include people from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

The bridge connects Del Rio to Ciudad Acuña in Mexico and some migrants have set up tents for sleeping, while others sleep under blankets. More are expected to arrive and it is not clear how such a large group came together so quickly.

Many Haitian migrants did not come directly from this country but lived in countries of South America, including Brazil and Chile. They had traveled to the United States because they could not get legal status or good jobs, according to Reuters.

Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Republican National Committee victory rally at Dalton Regional Airport January 4, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. Trump Jr. blamed Democrats for the situation on the southern border. Alex Wong / Getty Images

