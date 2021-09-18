Sean Spicer says the press treats Jen Psaki better: I entered the lion’s den | American politics





Former Donald Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has complained that the Washington press is treating his successor under Joe Biden more nicely.

I walked into the lion’s den every day she walks into a kitten group, Spicer told The New York Times, referring to Jen Psaki, the subject of a long and admiring profile.

Spicer also lamented a recent White House podium beard.

Earlier this month, Psaki was asked whether Spicer and former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had qualified for roles on the service academy’s advisory boards from which Biden had fired them.

Spicer, now host of the conservative Newsmax network, has been appointed by Donald Trump to the advisory board of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. He is the commander of the US Naval Reserve.

Psaki said: I will let others assess whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified or not [appointments] sit on these boards.

Spicer told The Times: Jen has chosen to stand up and question my qualifications and service to this country. Once she did that, the gloves were removed.

As Trump’s first press secretary, Spicer had a combative relationship with the press from the time he angrily insisted that the crowd at Trump’s inauguration outnumbered the evidence. showed it.

He was widely mocked, to the point of being played by Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live.

Spicer resigned in July 2017, amid grotesque scenes arising from the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. The Wall Street investor followed Spicer just 10 days later.

Spicers’ successors Sarah Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany have presided over a conflicted relationship with much of the Washington media.

Spicer has remained loyal to Trump, publishing a book in which he called the 45th president a unicorn, riding a unicorn on a rainbow. Grisham’s book, due out next month, is highly anticipated, sparking controversy over his work for former president and former first lady Melania Trump. Sanders is running for governor of Arkansas.

The Times also quoted Fox News ‘Peter Doocy, a briefing sheet which the newspaper said expressed respect for Ms Psakis’ professionalism and good humor.

I never feel like I’m getting slapped or vice versa, Doocy said. I understand why it looks like this, some of the ways things are cut out, but it doesn’t look like this in the room.

Psaki did not comment. The Times, however, noted that in April 2017, when Spicer came under fire for remarks, including calling concentration camps Holocaust centers, she told CNN: It’s really hard work. Everyone shit.

