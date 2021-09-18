China calls for diplomatic preparation after purchase of AUKUS submarine

China is feeling the pressure after our submarine announcement, and has warned Australia that it has been the target of a nuclear strike.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has renewed his calls for “combat readiness” as his troll diplomats call Australia a “threat to regional stability”. Meanwhile, Chinese ships are making their way into Japanese and Indonesian waters – again.

“The US, UK and Australia nuclear submarine cooperation [dubbed AUKUS] has seriously undermined regional peace and stability, intensified the arms race and undermined international nuclear non-proliferation efforts, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in response to Thursday’s announcement.

He did not address any of the reasons why such an agreement might have been necessary. He needed it. The Beijing Coast Guard and the Sea Fishing Militia was at work.

Japan has responded to an “extremely serious” violation of its waters around the Senkaku Islands by seven Chinese Coast Guard vessels. Beijing recently ordered the ships to “open fire” to enforce its arbitrary – and disputed land claims.

Indonesia has stepped up its patrols natuna island in the southernmost depths of the South China Sea as the number of Chinese ships in the region increased.

And Taiwan pushed its armed forces through its largest and most complex anti-invasion exercises to date, even as Chinese fighter jets continued to probe its defenses.

Blame game

“As a non-nuclear signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and a signatory to the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty, Australia is seeking nuclear technology with strategic military value,” Zhao said. “The international community, including neighboring countries, has reason to question Australia’s sincerity in honoring its nuclear non-proliferation commitments.

Although Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines do not have nuclear weapons, the small reactors used to power them produce military-grade uranium in the form of waste. And it is the ability to produce military-grade uranium that is at the root of the decades-long non-proliferation dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

And this is the leverage point that Beijing has chosen to target.

“Chinese military experts have warned that such a move would potentially make Australia a target for a nuclear strike if a nuclear war breaks out,” said the Communist Party of China controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. World time.

He went on to say that promises not to arm submarines with nuclear weapons did not count “because it is easy for the United States to equip Australia with nuclear weapons and launched ballistic missiles. by submarines when Australia has the submarines “.

This argument, however, could also be applied to conventional submarines, warships, fighter jets, and even artillery. Nuclear propulsion is not required to deploy nuclear missiles, bombs, or cannon shells.

Diplomatic double talk

“AUKUS is at the heart of the US alliance system to contain China with extreme hostility, and it should not be underestimated,” he added. World time quoted Professor Li Haidong from the Institute of International Relations.

Meanwhile, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan face hostility from China almost daily.

Beijing’s so-called arbitrary draw ‘Nine-Dash Line’ claims vast sections of South China Sea have its own go against the international rules of the sea.

The Japanese Coast Guard say four of the seven Chinese Coast Guard ships that entered the territorial waters of the Senkaku Islands were armed. The number was also the largest to do so since 2016.

“We consider this incident to be extremely serious,” said a spokesperson.

The Senkaku Islands are five uninhabited islets located approximately 450 km south of the Japanese islands of Okinawa. While Japan currently controls them, Taiwan and China claim them as their own.

Beijing has steadily increased its presence in the region in recent years. Last year, a record 333 Chinese ships provided an almost daily presence.

The Indonesian islands of Natuna lie outside the Nine Dash Line, but even they are under increasing pressure.

This week, a Navy spokesperson said five patrol boats and one plane had been deployed to enforce territorial integrity after Chinese – and American – ships were detected active in the region.

“The navy’s position on the North Sea Natuna is very firm in protecting national interests within Indonesian jurisdiction in accordance with national and international law which have been ratified so that there is no tolerance for any violation in the North Sea Natuna, “the Indonesian Navy said. Western Fleet Commander Arsyad Abdullah told reporters.

He added that the Chinese and US ships remained in international waters and created “no disturbance.”

Game Of Thrones

President Xi made a public visit this week to a new military ballistic launch site, which is currently nearing completion.

He took the opportunity again to beat the drums of war.

He “stressed the need to adapt to the new reality in which the frequency and requirements of space launch missions are increasingly high,” urged the facility to “make more efforts to optimize” its functionality to “ensure accuracy, reliability and complete success”.

He ordered the space base to “better protect” its strategic assets and “fully strengthen the construction of defense forces.”

Meanwhile, its propaganda arm continued its relentless attacks against all sources of opposition.

“Washington is building a NATO-style alliance in the region, with AUKUS at the core, and the United States-Japan and United States-South Korea alliances surrounding it, and the Quad at the furthest level, because India, not an ally of the United States, can the United States not trust, ”Professor Li accused.

“These small groups of alliances can build mutual trust and form a large US-led alliance to contain China. The threat and challenge facing China is therefore critical and serious. “

But these little groups are nervous for a reason.

“What has changed is our security environment. It can be summed up in three words: China under Xi ”, supports ASPI Strategy and National Security Program Director Michael Shoebridge.

“The long-term nature of the AUKUS partnership is the strongest possible statement that the challenge we face from China is equally long-term – no change of tone or even the most judicious diplomacy is likely to succeed. change Xi’s instinctive path and wrestling mindset. Deterrence by a growing set of powerful nations may well.

Jamie Seidel is a freelance writer | @JamieSeidel

Originally published as China calls for combat readiness after purchase of AUKUS submarine