Paralympic coaches and athletes appreciate President Jokowi and Menpora Amali’s support for athletes with disabilities

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games National Team Contingent Para-badminton Coach Sapta Kunta Purnama expressed his praise and appreciation for the support of President Joko Widodo and Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora ) Zainudin Amali for disabled athletes in the country. So that he can carve out a proud achievement in the event.
This was transmitted by Sapta Kunta when he was a resource person on a special called “Tribute to the Paralympians” Metro TV on Saturday (9/18) evening. Paralympic athletes Leani Ratri Oktila, Dheva Anrimusthi, David Jacobs, Sapto Yogo Purnomo, Hary Susanto and Menpora Amali were also present as resource persons.
According to him, currently, paragam or disabled athletes are assimilated to non-disabled athletes both for the training facilities and the bonuses obtained after completion.
“I appreciate the government for its support so far. It is extraordinary that for disabled athletes this has been neglected in the past. Right now we are indeed equal and we are very grateful because it also makes the concentration of the athletes completely, it is like exposing their performance capabilities, ”he said.
In addition, he also appreciated the Grand National Sport Design (DBON) which had been prepared by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and stakeholders. Where one of the contents is to prepare the regeneration of the Paragame athletes so that they can excel in the next Paralympic event.
“Now the Ministry of Youth and Sports has made DBON which has been socialized to us. We give the highest appreciation,” he concluded.
Meanwhile, on the same occasion, table tennis athlete David Jacobs conveyed the same as President Jokowi and Menpora Amali were very concerned about Paralympic athletes.
“I thank the government of Mr. Jokowi, Mr. Menpora Zainudin Amali who really pay attention to the Indonesian Paralympic athletes, from the preparation and also when we go and also compete in Tokyo, which is really something extraordinary,” said David said.
In addition, the awards given for their achievements are the same as those obtained by Olympic athletes.
“The attention of the government and also the award is really extraordinary, we really appreciate the minister and we also hope that we can continue to encourage Indonesian Paralympic athletes in the future to have more extraordinary achievements,” he said. hoped for.
Menpora Amali, who was also present at the event, revealed that the achievements of the Indonesian contingent with 9 medals were achievements that made the nation and the state proud. In addition, with these gains, Indonesia’s ranking improved to 43 from the previous Paralympic Games which was in 76th position.
“So it is an extraordinary thing what the Indonesian contingent and our coaches have shown. It is something for which we must be grateful and appreciated,” he said.
So, in the DBON, the government brings the positions of Paralympic and Olympic athletes closer together and there is no longer a difference. Under the leadership of President Jokowi, in the future, training camps and sports centers will be built to train junior paragame athletes with full facilities.
” He appreciates. So, Mr. President, Mr. Jokowi has given instructions and as an order for me, I must immediately build a training camp or training center for our Paragames athletes or our disabled all-around athletes ”, he said. concluded. (ded)
