Amarinder Singh says Sidhu is anti-national; swear to oppose him as Punjab CM





The fight between the former Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh and the party’s head of state, Navjot Singh Sidhu, gained new momentum on Saturday after the latter, just hours after stepping down from the top post , said he would fight tooth and nail to stop any move to make Sidhu the new chief minister of the state.

Calling Sidhu an anti-national, unstable and incompetent man, the captain further said that the former was a threat to the security of Punjab and India. I cannot allow such a man to destroy us, I will continue to fight the problems which are bad for this state and its people, said the outgoing chief minister.

Notably, the feud between Singh and Sidhu dates back to 2019, when the latter resigned from the state cabinet headed by the former after months of internal struggles within the system. The captain was fiercely against Sidhus’ controversial step of hugging Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and attending the swearing-in ceremony of the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The case reached such a stage that it required the attention of Congress President Sonia Gandhi for whom she even formed a committee headed by former opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Following discussions, a redesign took place in July this year that saw Sidhu become the party’s head of state while the captain continued to hold the top post as chief minister.

The solution made little difference as in August two of Sidhus’ advisers, Malvinder S Mali and Pyare Lal Garg, came under fire and received an open reaction from the outgoing Chief Minister of Punjab for their comments on Kashmir and Pakistan, respectively.

While Mali called Kashmir the land of the Kashmiri people, Garg indirectly criticized the state government led by Singh. When a government does a good job we appreciate it, but if it does it badly then we criticize it too, Garg said at the time.

This issue subsequently led to Mali’s resignation.

Maintaining his stance against Sidhu and his ideologies, Singh said on Saturday that everyone saw Sidhu singing Khan’s praises as Indian soldiers lost their lives on the Indo-Pakistan border every day. The captain stressed that he will fight Sidhu every step of the way if he becomes the face of Congress for the post of chief minister in the upcoming assembly elections.

Earlier today, Singh said he had felt humiliated by the Congressional leadership over the previous two months after MPs were called to Delhi twice before the Congress Legislative Party meeting ( CLP) is convened today.

Singh was the only congressman to skip today’s meeting, which also saw four rebels from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who recently joined the party. A resolution was also passed within the PLC praising Singh for his work as chief minister over the past four and a half years. The resolution was then seconded by Minister of Local Bodies Brahm Mohindra.

