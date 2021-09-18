UK to roll out life-saving COVID-19 treatment given to Donald Trump





Thousands of vulnerable health care patients in UK hospitals due to COVID-19 are expected to benefit from a new life-saving antibody treatment called Ronapreve, which was administered to former US President Donald Trump.

A combination of two monoclonal antibodies, Ronapreve, will initially target hospitalized people who have not developed an antibody response against the coronavirus.

The treatment was used as part of the series of drugs given to Trump when he tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

We have secured a whole new treatment for our most vulnerable patients in UK hospitals and I am delighted it is saving lives as early as next week, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

The drug will be intended for people who are immunocompromised, for example those with certain cancers or autoimmune diseases, and who therefore have difficulty developing an antibody response to the virus, either by being exposed to COVID-19 or by being vaccinated.

The NHS said a guide will be sent to clinicians soon so they can start prescribing treatment as soon as possible.

Ronapreve is the first dedicated drug developed for COVID-19 to receive marketing authorization from the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), representing a milestone in how the NHS is able to fight against this disease, said Paul McManus, responsible for COVID-19. at Roche Products Ltd.

With Regeneron, we are grateful for the collaboration of the Vaccine Working Group and NHS England to help bring this important cocktail of antibodies to treat and prevent acute COVID-19 across the UK, he said. he declares.

Ronapreve is the first neutralizing antibody drug specifically designed to treat COVID-19 to be cleared by the MHRA for use in the UK.

It will be used to treat patients without antibodies to SARS CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, who are either aged 50 and over or aged 12 to 49 and are considered to be immunocompromised.

Antibody tests will first be used to determine if patients are HIV negative, that is, those who do not have an adequate existing antibody response, and will therefore receive treatment.

The treatment antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab will then be given to patients by drip and will work by binding to the spike protein of the virus, preventing it from infecting cells in the body.

The NHS has also rolled out immunomodulatory monoclonal antibody treatments tocilizumab and sarilumab, following clinical trial results from the government-funded REMAP-CAP trial. Treatments have been shown to reduce the relative risk of death by 24%, when given to patients within 24 hours of entering intensive care.

Earlier this year, the UK government convened a new antiviral task force to boost research into new treatments for patients exposed to COVID-19 to stop the spread of infection and speed up the time to recovery. recovery.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/world/uk-to-roll-out-life-saving-covid-19-treatment-which-was-given-to-donald-trump-7517888/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos