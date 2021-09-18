COVID-19: First dose of vaccine administered to 78.54 million Indonesians





Jakarta (ANTARA) – As many as 78,540,519 Indonesian citizens received their first dose of COVID-19 at 12 p.m. local time on Saturday, September 18, 2021, the COVID-19 Management Task Force reported. An additional 1,123,031 people received the first dose of vaccination on Saturday, he said. Meanwhile, the total number of people who received the second dose, or who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, reached 44,716,570 people. For the third dose, which is administered to health workers, the number of beneficiaries has reached 838,878 nationwide, the task force said. Related News: COVID-19 vaccine coverage in Depok reaches 58% Overall, the Indonesian government aims to immunize 208,265,720 citizens as part of the national immunization program to boost community immunity in the country. The government is working to expand COVID-19 immunization coverage by providing more immunization service facilities, including mobile immunization services, drive-thru vaccination facilities, and floating immunization service facilities. Earlier, Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government will continue efforts to speed up vaccinations, both in terms of distribution and implementation, in order to anticipate the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia. Related news: Minister Sumadi prepares 23,000 doses of vaccine for residents of Yogyakarta According to him, the target for vaccines has also been broadened to include children over the age of 12 and pregnant women. He said he has carried out direct inspections at a number of vaccination centers to ensure that vaccinations are carried out correctly and that discipline is observed in the implementation of health protocols. In an effort to boost immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Joko Widodo was the first to be vaccinated under the program. Related News: President Highlights Indonesia’s Energy and Climate Commitments at MEF Related news: COVID-19 vaccine coverage in Belitung reaches 50.85%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/189929/covid-19-first-vaccine-dose-administered-to-7854-million-indonesians The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos