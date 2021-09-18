Politics
Sonowal thanks PM Modi for his candidacy; promises honest work
In preparation for the Rajya Sabha by-elections, the BJP announced on Saturday that the Union’s Minister of Ports, Navigation and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, was the party’s candidate for Assam. Sonowal after being nominated as a candidate thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders and pledged to work for the nation with dedication and honesty.
Sonowal replaces Daimary
Previously, the BJP announced Sonowal’s name for the nomination of a seat left vacant after Biswajit Daimary resigned to become chairman of the assembly. Sonowal was recently inducted into the Union cabinet by Prime Minister Modi.
In a report from ANI, the Minister of Ports, Navigation and Waterways, and AYUSH, Sonowal said: “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the head of BJP JP Nadda, the minister of ‘Union interior Amit Shah, top BJP leader BL Santhosh and others. They have enabled me to work for the nation with dedication and honesty. “
The Rajya Sabha polls
On September 9, India’s Election Commission announced dates for Rajya Sabha’s six-seat by-elections in five states. Applicants have until September 22 to apply. The proposed date for the elections is October 4.
The voting session will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the count will also take place on the same day. The Election Commission called on all states participating in the side polls to strictly adhere to the “general guidelines” for COVID throughout the electoral process.
Five states with six vacancies will go to Rajya Sabha’s secondary ballots. This includes West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. Among these are two vacancies in Tamil Nadu following the resignation of KP Munuswamy and Vaithiyalingam from AIADMK as members of the State Assembly.
The other states each have one vacant post. West Bengal goes to the polls for the seat of the Rajya Sabha left vacant by Manas Ranjan Bhunia. The leader resigned from his post as Rajya Sabha’s deputy in May. Maharashtra will vote for the seat of Rajeev Shankarrao Satav, who died on May 16 after contracting COVID. Madhya Pradesh is voting for the seat of Thaawarchand Gehlot, who resigned and was sworn in as the 19th governor of Karnataka in July. Assam holds elections for the seat of Biswajit Daimary.
