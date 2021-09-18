Submarine deal gives post-Brexit Britain its moment on the world stage

LONDON As relations between France and the United States fall to their lowest level in decades, Britain has become the unlikely winner of a maritime security alliance that has sown anger and recriminations on three continents .

The British government played an early role in negotiating a three-way alliance with the United States and Australia to deploy nuclear-powered submarines in the Pacific, according to officials in London and Washington. The landmark deal prompted Australia to pull out of a $ 66 billion diesel-electric submarine deal with France, sparking fury in Paris and quiet satisfaction in London.

For Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will meet President Biden at the White House next week and speak at the United Nations, this is his first tangible victory in a campaign to make Britain post-Brexit a player on the world stage.

Since leaving the European Union 18 months ago, Britain has been looking for a place in the world. Brexiteers have clung to the phrase Global Britain, which has always seemed more of a marketing slogan than a cohesive foreign policy.