Indonesia plans to reposition itself for global competition amid pandemic





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic have pushed Indonesia to reposition itself and recover in the face of global competition, according to State Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir. “Now is the right time for Indonesia in the midst of the pandemic to reposition itself and rise up in the midst of global competition,” Thohir noted in an official statement received here on Saturday. One of these opportunities is the development of the electric vehicle battery industry, especially since Indonesia is the largest producer of nickel. In the context of the electric battery industry, Minister Thohir had previously held talks with the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Investment / Head of BPKM. The meeting discussed the development of the electric battery ecosystem for electric vehicles, including mining, smelters, batteries, electric cars and motorcycles, and battery recycling, tax and non-tax incentives, such as parking lots for electric vehicles. Minister Thohir noted that Indonesia must capitalize on the transition opportunity to follow the trend of electric vehicles, which is only expected to last from 2023 to 2026, before the demand for electric vehicles peaks in 2030. . Related news: Synergy between crucial elements in a context of global competition: President “President Joko Widodo has long said that our era of oil is over, our era of wood is over, and for this one (electric vehicle batteries) we don’t want to miss it anymore,” Thohir said. Investment Minister and Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia previously noted that this is now the best momentum for Indonesia to build an integrated electric vehicle battery industry. The reason is that the world is preparing to welcome the era of environmentally friendly, emission-free vehicles. On the other hand, mineral raw materials for electric vehicle batteries in the country are still abundant and need to be used optimally. Lahadalia explained that the development of the integrated electric vehicle battery industry also aligns with President Jokowi’s goal of continuing to encourage downstream economic transformation in addition to continuing to shift the economic contribution from consumption to investment, in order to create quality jobs. Indonesia has gone through several golden periods of natural resources but has failed to make optimal use of them. Now, with nickel, the government is keen not to see a similar incident happening again, Lahadalia concluded. Related News: Vice President Highlights Critical Role of Senior Human Resources

