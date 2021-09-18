Opinion: Erdogan’s influence on the German elections | Reviews | DW

The opinion circulating online is that the CDU / CSU is particularly ineligible, due to its policy on Islam. The CDU / CSU, the council says, backed out when Home Secretary Horst Seehofer said Islam “does not belong” to Germany.

German-Turkish voters are also told that the SPD is not an option as it sympathizes with members of the Turkish opposition, the Glenists and the exiles. The Greens, the party of Cem zdemir, a so-called “enemy of Turkey”, and the Left Party, which includes “PKK supporter Sevim Dagdelen”, are definitely out of the question. And while the articles comment that the FDP has not expressed any hatred towards Turkey or Islam in recent years, they also say that he would not be a friend of Ankara or the Muslims if he was part of it. a coalition government.

Basically, the advice is that neither of these parties can be elected, which almost sounds like a call for an election boycott.

Mobilization for micro-parties

Similar views were expressed ahead of the 2017 federal elections. At the time, they came directly from the Turkish president’s office in Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself called on German voters of Turkish descent not to vote for the CDU / CSU, the SPD or the Greens, claiming they were all enemies. from Turkey.

Organizations close to the AKP then mobilized on behalf of the “Alliance of German Democrats”, a micro-party founded by German Turks the previous year. He only appeared in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he won twelve percent of the German-Turkish votes. That represented 0.4 percent of the vote in that state, or just 0.1 percent nationally. No party of Turkish origin is running in the 2021 elections. Nonetheless, the AKP lobby is trying to intervene, especially now that the elections turn into a neck and neck race.

Editor DW Elmas Topcu

At the start of the campaign, Erdogan’s supporters looked around and found what they were looking for: “Team Todenhfer – The Justice Party”, founded by former CDU politician Jrgen Todenhfer. Now 80, Todenhfer has presented himself for years as a person who understands Islam, and many young people of Turkish descent have been campaigning for his “team” since this spring. The pro-Ankara migrant party “Alliance for innovation and justice” [Bndnis fr Innovation und Gerechtigkeit, BIG], who is not running in these German elections, also recommended that people vote for “Team Todenhfer”.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures Self-portrait In 1990, Istanbul photographer Ergun Cagatay took thousands of photographs of people of Turkish descent in Hamburg, Cologne, Werl, Berlin and Duisburg. These will be on display from June 21 to October 31 at the Ruhr Museum as part of a special exhibition, “We come from here: Turkish-German life in 1990”. He is seen here in a self-portrait in mine gear at the Walsum mine in Duisburg.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures In search of their fortune Two miners shortly before the end of their shift in an old-fashioned passenger car at the Walsum mine, Duisburg. Due to a rapid economic recovery in the 1950s, Germany faced a shortage of skilled workers, especially in agriculture and mining. As a result of the 1961 recruitment agreement between Bonn and Ankara, more than one million “guest workers” from Turkey came to Germany until recruitment ceased in 1973.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures Germany’s economic miracle Shown here is the upholstery production at Ford’s Cologne-Niehl car plant. “The workers have been called and the people are coming,” Swiss writer Max Frisch commented at the time. Today the Turkish community, with some immigrant families now in their fourth generation, forms the largest ethnic minority group in Germany, with 2.5 million people.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures Request more rights During his three-month photo expedition through Germany, Cagatay experienced a country in transition. Between the fall of the Berlin Wall and reunification, Germany was emerging as a multicultural society. Here, a protester is seen at a rally against the proposed new foreigners law, in Hamburg on March 31, 1990.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures At home The photos give an insight into the diversity of Turkish-German life. The family of eight of Hasan Hseyin Gl is seen here in Hamburg. The exhibition is the most comprehensive coverage on Turkish immigration of the first and second generation of “guest workers”.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures Taste of the house Today, food products like olives and sheep cheese can be easily found in Germany. Previously, guest workers loaded their cars with food from home on their return trips. Slowly, they set up their culinary infrastructure here in Germany, to the delight of all foodies. Here we see the owners of the Mevsim fruit and vegetable store in Weidengasse, Cologne-Eigelstein.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures “Like a forest in fraternity” Children with balloons on Sudermanplatz in the Agnes district of Cologne. On the wall in the background is a mural of a tree with an excerpt from a poem by the Turkish poet Nazim Hikmet: “To live! Like a tree alone and free. Like a forest of brotherhood. This aspiration is ours. . ” Hikmet himself lived in exile in Russia, where he died in 1963.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures Quran lessons At the Koranic school of the Fatih Mosque in Werl, children learn Arabic characters in order to be able to read the Koran. It was the first newly built mosque with a minaret in Germany that was opened around this time. People no longer had to go to the backyard to pray.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures “May you grow old with one pillow” Photographer Cagatay mingles with guests at a wedding at Oranienplatz in Berlin-Kreuzberg. In the Burcu village hall, guests pin money on the newlyweds, often with the wish “can you grow old with just one pillow”; newlyweds traditionally share a single long pillow on the marriage bed.

“We are from here”: Turkish-German life in pictures machallah! Traditions are also maintained in the new homeland. Here at a circumcision party in Berlin Kreuzberg, “Mashallah” is written on the boy’s waistband. It means “praised be” or “what God wills”. This exhibition is sponsored by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, among others. Besides Essen, Hamburg and Berlin, it is also organized in cooperation with the Goethe Institute in Izmir, Istanbul and Ankara. Author: Ceyda Nurtsch



No realistic chance

The German program of the Turkish public television channel TRT also regularly broadcasts reports on the German federal elections. However, Team Todenhfer is the only party he portrays in a positive light. Recently, TRT even claimed he could potentially win nine percent of the vote. And Todenhfer has, after all, found a prominent German-Turkish supporter in footballer Mesut zil:

In fact, everyone knows that the Todenhfer team doesn’t have a realistic chance. But that is not what it is mainly about. The AKP lobby in Germany has been trying for years to probe its voting potential through small parties, and to expand it. It aims to use it as the basis of a long-term strategy for the German and European federal elections, and to set realistic targets for regional and local elections.

The main objective, however, is to prevent the election of so-called “enemies of Turkey”, in particular the Greens and the left.

Not a homogeneous demographics

It is not known how many voters are receptive to this propaganda. All we know for sure is that about 1.5% of all eligible voters in Germany, about 900,000 people are of Turkish descent. They do not, however, constitute a homogeneous demography; they are as similar or as varied as the voters of the majority society.

According to a study by the universities of Duisburg-Essen and Cologne, 35% of German Turks who voted in 2017 supported the SPD, 20% voted for the CDU / CSU, 16% for the Left Party, 13% for the Greens and four percent for the FDP. It is particularly interesting to see how President Erdogan behaves among the Turkish-German electorate as a whole. On a scale of -5 to +5, it is rated very negatively, at -2.5.

In any country, voting involves some compromise and lower expectations. Not every party that hopes to gain a majority can please everyone, and German Turks know this well.