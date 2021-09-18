Politics
Opinion: Erdogan’s influence on the German elections | Reviews | DW
The opinion circulating online is that the CDU / CSU is particularly ineligible, due to its policy on Islam. The CDU / CSU, the council says, backed out when Home Secretary Horst Seehofer said Islam “does not belong” to Germany.
German-Turkish voters are also told that the SPD is not an option as it sympathizes with members of the Turkish opposition, the Glenists and the exiles. The Greens, the party of Cem zdemir, a so-called “enemy of Turkey”, and the Left Party, which includes “PKK supporter Sevim Dagdelen”, are definitely out of the question. And while the articles comment that the FDP has not expressed any hatred towards Turkey or Islam in recent years, they also say that he would not be a friend of Ankara or the Muslims if he was part of it. a coalition government.
Basically, the advice is that neither of these parties can be elected, which almost sounds like a call for an election boycott.
Mobilization for micro-parties
Similar views were expressed ahead of the 2017 federal elections. At the time, they came directly from the Turkish president’s office in Ankara: Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself called on German voters of Turkish descent not to vote for the CDU / CSU, the SPD or the Greens, claiming they were all enemies. from Turkey.
Organizations close to the AKP then mobilized on behalf of the “Alliance of German Democrats”, a micro-party founded by German Turks the previous year. He only appeared in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he won twelve percent of the German-Turkish votes. That represented 0.4 percent of the vote in that state, or just 0.1 percent nationally. No party of Turkish origin is running in the 2021 elections. Nonetheless, the AKP lobby is trying to intervene, especially now that the elections turn into a neck and neck race.
At the start of the campaign, Erdogan’s supporters looked around and found what they were looking for: “Team Todenhfer – The Justice Party”, founded by former CDU politician Jrgen Todenhfer. Now 80, Todenhfer has presented himself for years as a person who understands Islam, and many young people of Turkish descent have been campaigning for his “team” since this spring. The pro-Ankara migrant party “Alliance for innovation and justice” [Bndnis fr Innovation und Gerechtigkeit, BIG], who is not running in these German elections, also recommended that people vote for “Team Todenhfer”.
No realistic chance
The German program of the Turkish public television channel TRT also regularly broadcasts reports on the German federal elections. However, Team Todenhfer is the only party he portrays in a positive light. Recently, TRT even claimed he could potentially win nine percent of the vote. And Todenhfer has, after all, found a prominent German-Turkish supporter in footballer Mesut zil:
In fact, everyone knows that the Todenhfer team doesn’t have a realistic chance. But that is not what it is mainly about. The AKP lobby in Germany has been trying for years to probe its voting potential through small parties, and to expand it. It aims to use it as the basis of a long-term strategy for the German and European federal elections, and to set realistic targets for regional and local elections.
The main objective, however, is to prevent the election of so-called “enemies of Turkey”, in particular the Greens and the left.
Not a homogeneous demographics
It is not known how many voters are receptive to this propaganda. All we know for sure is that about 1.5% of all eligible voters in Germany, about 900,000 people are of Turkish descent. They do not, however, constitute a homogeneous demography; they are as similar or as varied as the voters of the majority society.
According to a study by the universities of Duisburg-Essen and Cologne, 35% of German Turks who voted in 2017 supported the SPD, 20% voted for the CDU / CSU, 16% for the Left Party, 13% for the Greens and four percent for the FDP. It is particularly interesting to see how President Erdogan behaves among the Turkish-German electorate as a whole. On a scale of -5 to +5, it is rated very negatively, at -2.5.
In any country, voting involves some compromise and lower expectations. Not every party that hopes to gain a majority can please everyone, and German Turks know this well.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-erdogans-influence-on-the-german-election/a-59224735
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]