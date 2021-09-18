Evidence shows Boris Johnson’s tax hikes will be disastrous for the economy





Higher taxes are disastrous for the economy. The more you tax individuals, the less they have to spend and invest, and the less likely they are to work. The more you tax businesses, the less willing entrepreneurs are to take the risk of investing, recruiting or raising wages. When the state grows, it crowds out the wealth-creating private sector. This was well understood by the Conservatives not so long ago. Cameron and Osborne cut corporate and income taxes to spur growth and allow people to spend more of their own money. Boris Johnson took part in the last election by attacking Jeremy Corbyns’ tax increase proposals. Now he has abandoned promises and principles with plans for the biggest tax share in the economy since World War II. There is very little talk about economic growth, the engine of our prosperity. While every government has increased spending during Covid, the UK is the only one among major European countries to raise taxes afterwards. It has little to do with paying down debt and more to do with increasing public spending. Evidence suggests this will turn out to be a terrible mistake. Almost all empirical studies on taxes and economic growth published in a peer-reviewed academic journal find that tax increases harm economic growth, a review of the Tax Foundation literature concluded. David and Christina Romer found that a tax increase of 1 percent of GDP decreases the size of the economy by 3 percent after two years from what it would otherwise have been when looking at fiscal shocks such as efforts to reduce deficits or promote economic growth. And the most growth-damaging taxes are corporate taxes, followed by personal income taxes, exactly what the Conservatives are increasing. Entrepreneurs exist in an uncertain world where it is difficult to know whether investments will pay off: consumer demand evolves, competition emerges, supply chains falter. Taxation is a known factor that has a big impact on the advisability of investing. The Tax Foundation has estimated a 3.7 percent drop in new corporate registrations for every 1 percent increase in the corporate tax rate in the United States. The Chancellery’s announcement that corporate tax will drop from 19% to 25% by 2023 will already hamper investment decisions. Income tax and national insurance discourage people from working, especially women with childcare responsibilities, and from starting businesses while increasing the cost of labor for businesses. A recent study by Nguyen et al (2021), covering the United Kingdom from 1973 to 2009, found that each percentage cut in tax on average income led to a 0.78% increase in economic growth. Tax hikes also risk the Conservatives’ political advantage over the economy. In the next election, people will ask: am I better than five years ago? It would not be unthinkable, in the context of a weaker economy, for voters to bring Labor back to power. It’s time to stop killing the goose that laid the golden eggs. A strong private sector is a necessary precondition for job creation, investments that raise wages and even the ability to finance public services. Drowning the wealth-creating part of the economy in ever higher taxes is no way forward. Matthew Lesh is the Director of Research at the Adam Smith Institute

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/09/18/evidence-shows-boris-johnsons-tax-rises-will-disastrous-economy/

